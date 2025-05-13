By TYLER DURDEN

May 14, 2025

The U.S. Department of Defense on May 8 confirmed that approximately 1,000 service members who have identified as having gender dysphoria will begin the voluntary separation process under new guidance that reinstates a ban on military service for those diagnosed with or exhibiting symptoms of gender dysphoria.

“Today, the Department will issue guidance to the Military Departments and Services ending the accession of individuals with a current diagnosis or history of, or symptoms consistent with, gender dysphoria and all non-medically necessary treatment,” said Defense Department spokesman Sean Parnell.

The memo can be found here.

The new policy marks a significant shift in military personnel standards and reflects President Donald J. Trump’s directive issued earlier this year.

"Approximately 1,000 Service members who have self-identified as being diagnosed with gender dysphoria will begin the voluntary separation process."

The decision comes days after the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 6–3 vote, granted a stay of a lower court ruling that had blocked the policy.

The majority did not issue an opinion, nor did the three dissenting justices.

The stay allows the Department of Defense to enforce the new policy as litigation continues in a case brought by a group of transgender service members.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the move as necessary for maintaining military readiness and cohesion.

“This is the president’s agenda, this is what the American people voted for, and we’re going to continue to relentlessly pursue it,” Hegseth said in a video statement.

In a memorandum dated May 8, he wrote that “service by individuals with a current diagnosis or history of, or exhibiting symptoms consistent with, gender dysphoria is not in the best interest of the Military Services and is not clearly consistent with the interests of national security.”

Under the new guidance, troops who self-identify by June 6 (active duty) or July 7 (reserves) will be eligible for voluntary separation and may receive separation pay.

The deadline was extended from previous guidance by 30 and 60 days, respectively.

Those seeking to remain in the military must obtain a waiver demonstrating that their continued service supports a compelling government interest and enhances warfighting capabilities.

Among other requirements, waiver applicants must show they have not pursued gender transition and have demonstrated 36 consecutive months of psychological stability without significant distress.

Hegseth, speaking at a recent conservative conference in Florida, signaled a broader cultural shift within the military: “No more pronouns, no more climate change obsessions, no more emergency vaccine mandates, no more dudes in dresses,” he said.

Advocacy groups condemned the policy.

“By allowing this discriminatory ban to take effect while our challenge continues, the Court has temporarily sanctioned a policy that has nothing to do with military readiness and everything to do with prejudice,” said Lambda Legal and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, which are representing the transgender service members in court.

The military, which comprises roughly 2.1 million active and reserve personnel, had previously reversed a ban on transgender troops under criminal Joe Biden.

The latest move effectively reimposes the Trump-era restrictions, with narrow pathways for exceptions.

