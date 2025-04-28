By Kelen McBreen

April 28, 2025

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Friday revealed 10,000 never-before-seen government documents on the 1968 assassination of former United States Attorney General and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy.

Internet sleuths and researchers dug into the trove of files, finding interesting information such as globalist operative George Soros being named for providing an alibi for a person of interest and the US Information Agency (USIA) illegally issuing propaganda talking points to American media outlets.

𝕏 user Johnny St. Pete posted screenshots of documents showing Soros was interviewed by the FBI where he claimed to have been with a man named Stewart Block in New York City on the day of the assassination despite Block’s name appearing as a registered guest at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles where Kennedy was shot.

Soros claimed Block was staying at the Commodore Hotel in New York, but the FBI found no record of him checking in there.

Block was allegedly planning on heading “back to Washington, D.C.” after their meeting, according to Soros.

Researcher @WarClandestine found a snippet where the US Information Agency (USIA) instructed American media outlets to only report the official narrative about the murder as reported by law enforcement so conspiracies were not spread as they did following the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

Clandestine accurately noted, “The USIA was a self-admitted propaganda agency from 1953-1999. Their stated mission was that they were to influence foreign publics to promote the interests of the United States.

It was a Cold War propaganda agency used to help sway public opinion overseas.”

More files revealed an interview by a woman who said she witnessed RFK’s alleged murderer Sirhan Sirhan entering the hotel with a man and a woman wearing a polka dot dress, and later saw the lady with Sirhan shout, “We shot him, we shot him,” referring to Kennedy.

This account matches previous testimonies by witnesses, and theories that the polka dot dress woman may have been Sirhan’s “handler.”

Another recently released file includes an interview with security guard Thane Eugene Cesar, whom many, including Kennedy’s son HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., believe was the true assassin of RFK.

Gabbard mentioned during a Fox News interview that State Department cables included in the document dump revealed foreign nations suspiciously mentioning the assassination before it ever took place.

WATCH: UAP James on X: "🚨DNI Tulsi Gabbard says today’s RFK Files release includes State Department cables of foreign countries saying Senator Kennedy was assassinated — “before he was actually killed.” https://t.co/UJObE9wLP6" / X

One such document included an Israeli guide alleging Kennedy was shot weeks before he was eventually murdered.

Another file documented testimony from a reverend who heard a rumor that RFK was shot a month before he was assassinated.

With 50,000 more documents that were discovered during searches of CIA and FBI warehouses for documents that had not been turned over to the National Archives soon-to-be-released, the American people should expect more shocking developments in the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

READ MORE:

President Donald Trump and Alex Soros Fight to the Death as the Now Defunct US Corporation and Israel implode

Some of the Biggest Bombshells Uncovered by Internet Sleuths in the Newly Released JFK Files

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.