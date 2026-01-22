By Gergana Krasteva

January 23, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump dropped a bombshell after a bombshell during his World Economic Forum speech in Davos.

Even before taking to the stage, the US President dominated the agenda – the threatened 200 percent tariffs on France, the leaked texts between him and Mark Rutte and Emmanuel Macron.

President Donald Trump gestures during the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Reuters

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (2L), Poland’s President Karol Nawrocki (3L) and Finland’s President Alexander Stubb. AFP

Armed with his usual confident bravado, he spoke for more than an hour to a crowd of global elites.

The Sun compiled 12 of his best zingers – from an update on the future of Greenland to his plans to build “the greatest golden dome ever built”.

1. “There is nothing wrong with the US acquiring territories.”

President Trump repeated the claim he had previously made that US presidents have sought to purchase Greenland for nearly two centuries.

He has been unrelenting in making his case for acquiring the Danish semi-autonomous territory as an Arctic guard-post against Russia and China.

Hellbent on owning the island – the largest in the world, the politician has even threatened a trade war with Europeans who oppose him.

There is little evidence that Chinese or Russian ships pass near Greenland’s coasts, while Russia says talk of the two countries being a threat is a myth to whip up hysteria.

2. “We want a piece of ice for world protection.”

Speaking to a packed congress hall, Trump tried to explain his desire to own the island, but warned that “they won’t give it”.

He asserted that Denmark had promised to spend “over $200 million to strengthen Greenland’s defences” and then insisted it has “spent less than 1% of that”.

He was referring to a 2019 commitment from the Danish government, made during his first presidency, when he first floated the idea of the US taking control of the territory.

3. “They loved me, they called me daddy.”

President Trump – who has always seen himself as the leader of NATO – said that European leaders adored him before his recent push to claim Greenland, referencing NATO chief Mark Rutte, who previously called him “daddy”.

“I’m helping Europe. I’m helping NATO, and until the last few days when I told them about Iceland, they loved me,” he said, appearing to misname Greenland.

“They called me daddy. A very smart man said, ‘He’s our daddy, he’s running it.’”

4. “The greatest golden dome ever built.”

The President said his planned acquisition of Greenland is crucial for the $175-billion “Golden Dome” defense project.

Since entering the White House for his second term, he announced plans to build his advanced missile defense system to protect the world from “potential enemies”.

He has previously suggested it will be modelled from Israel’s Iron Dome and that it could be completed by the end of his presidency.

5. “I actually like him.”

Speaking about Emmanuel Macron, President Trump said he liked the French president – despite his recent calls for fellow European allies to ready the EU’s “trade bazooka”.

The two leaders – who normally have a steady relationship – appeared to be in a spat after the French President refused the invitation to join his “Board of Peace” for Gaza.

6. “You’d all be speaking German and Japanese.”

President Trump stressed that Europe would be speaking German and Japanese if the US had not led Allied forces to victory in World War II.

He used the historical argument to justify his push to acquire Greenland.

“After the war – which we won, we won it big – without us, right now, you’d all be speaking German and little Japanese perhaps,” he said during the speech.

A demonstration that gathered almost a third of Nuuk’s population to protest against the US President’s plans to take Greenland. AFP

A sign reading “Greenland is not for sale!” is seen in Nuuk. AFP

7. “Not heading in the right direction.”

The politician echoed criticisms he had made of Europe – in which he described parts of the continent as “unrecognizable” – in his United Nations address last year and his administration’s latest national security statements.

“I love Europe, and I want to see Europe go good, but it is not heading in the right direction,” he warned.

He also proclaimed: “When America booms the whole world booms,” and, “You all follow us down and you follow us up.”

8. “You can say no, and we will remember.”

Ahead of his CNBC interview, President Trump’s remarks at Davos focused heavily on Greenland.

He vowed never to forget if Europe got in the way of his ambitions to expand, further fraying transatlantic ties.

9. “Ungrateful.”

Calling Denmark “ungrateful,” the Republican played down the issue of the island as a “small ask” over a “piece of ice” and that an acquisition would be no threat to the NATO alliance.

“No nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States,” he said.

10. “I won’t use force.”

One of the big takeaways from his speech in Davos was that President Trump ruled out deploying the US Army to Greenland and invading it.

This has de-escalated fears that the US is planning an attack and force against its own allies.

11. “No nation is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States.”

While NATO leaders have warned that President Trump’s Greenland strategy could upend the alliance, he has pointed out that America’s power would be the only one that matters in the case of an attack.

Both Denmark and Greenland have offered a wide array of options for a greater US presence on the strategic island territory of 57,000 people.

12. “I’m Loving Venezuela.”

President Trump also touched on the US military operation that led to the recent ousting of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

He reiterated that he is getting co-operation from Venezuelan officials and predicted good times for the South American country’s economy.

“Every major oil company is coming in with us,” he added. “It’s amazing.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, sits with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, third left, and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, second left, as they listen to the address of President Donald Trump.

President Trump applauds after his special address. AP

US Army soldier in universal camouflage uniform. Getty

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21, 2026, was filled with bold claims, criticisms, and historical references that sparked widespread discussion.

Based on the official transcript, here are the 12 biggest bombshells, highlighting the most controversial or surprising moments, including the referenced phrases “call me daddy” and “you’d be speaking German.”

‘Call me daddy’ reference to NATO leadership. ‘You’d be speaking German’ WWII jab. Pushing for Greenland acquisition. Ruling out force for Greenland—but with caveats. Bashing NATO as unfair to the US. Claiming Europe is ‘not recognizable’ in a negative way. Blaming rigged 2020 election for Ukraine war. Dismissing Greenland as a ‘big piece of ice’. Attacking Europe’s energy policies. Mocking Europe’s reliance on Chinese windmills. Boasting about US military rebuild. Accusing Europe of self-destructive policies.

