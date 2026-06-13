By Steve Balestrier

June 13, 2026

Iran has claimed to have launched attacks on United States military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan again, and targeted two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for US airstrikes on the country.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched drone strikes on Bahrain’s Shaikh Isa airbase and Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al-Jaber airbases early on Thursday.

Ships in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman in April. (Reuters)

There aren’t any reports of damage yet from Iran’s strikes. A U.S. official said Iran’s assault a day earlier caused no significant damage or harm to U.S. personnel.

Nearly all missiles and drones were intercepted or failed to reach their intended targets, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Iran Claims Civilian Infrastructure Hit

Iranian state media reported Wednesday that two desalination plants and a water tank serving the southern city of Sirik were destroyed during the U.S. attack, leaving 20,000 people without access to water during extreme heat.

The strike on the plants was denied by CENTCOM, which stated that the command doesn’t target civilian infrastructure.

But news media around the world quickly jumped on the story as a “war crime.”

Iran claimed the US did a similar strike earlier in the air campaign that was later debunked. But amazingly enough, Iran then posted that it restored the water supply just a few hours later.

President Trump said U.S. forces will hit Iran “Very Hard Tonight” after the attacks against U.S. bases across the Middle East early Thursday.

The attacks by Iran set off panic in many corners that the conflict in Iran will once again become a full-blown conflict.

Although the ceasefire has been in name only, as Tehran has routinely broken it.

Two days after it was signed, Iran attacked Kuwait with drones. On May 4, Iran attacked a UAE oil refinery with drones and missiles.

On May 17, Iran launched missiles against Saudi oil fields and against a UAE nuclear facility. The list goes on.

President Trump Threatens To Take Kharg Island And the Oil

The president threatened more retaliatory strikes and added that the U.S. would seek to seize and control the country’s oil and gas facilities at Kharg Island.

Kharg Island is located about 15 miles from the Iranian mainland in the Persian Gulf, and is the centerpiece of Iran’s oil infrastructure. 90 percent of Iran’s oil exports move through there.

In March, the U.S. conducted air strikes against Iran’s military on the island, but did not target any of the oil facilities, which remain intact but unused due to the blockade by the US Navy.

“At some point in the not-too-distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela,” President Trump posted on his Truth Social page.

Whether it is an actual goal or just another way to tweak the IRGC remains to be seen.

Shortly after threatening to take control of the island, President Trump told Fox News that he is not sure “America has the stomach” to take Kharg.

The U.S. is continuing to hold talks with Iran, the president said.

“I think they’d like to see us come home, but we did it with Venezuela,” President Trump told Fox News via live phone call.

“Venezuela’s worked out great for everybody.”

President Trump Tweaks The IRGC With Talk Of Tankers Getting Through

The IRGC also announced that the Strait of Hormuz is “closed until further notice.” Which was a curious statement, considering the Iranians had already labeled it closed before… or was it?

President Trump, while speaking with reporters on live television, said that the United States has been sneaking millions of barrels of oil out of the Strait of Hormuz at night.

“We took out the other night 22 ships late at night with no lights, because they don’t have any radar, because we blasted the crap out of it [Iran’s strategic infrastructure].”

US Cancels Air Strikes, Oil Prices Tumble

Shortly after threatening another round of retaliatory air strikes and then taking Kharg Island along with control of Iran’s oil, President Trump then took to social media again and canceled the air strikes for tonight, citing progress in peace negotiations with Iran.

Shortly after his Truth Social post, oil prices tumbled by 3%, falling below $90 a barrel.

He posted that discussions “have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership” and are close to being approved.

The president added that the naval blockade would remain and, without further explanation, suggested that a “signing” would be announced soon.

READ MORE:

President Trump Declares Iran Peace Deal DONE and Calls Off Strikes... as Israel and Tehran Give VERY Awkward Response

President Trump Vows to Seize Iran’s Key Kharg Island & Take Control of its Oil after Threatening to ‘Bomb the S***’ Out of Tehran

President Trump’s Blockade Has Choked Off 95% of the Tanker Traffic Around Iran — and Tehran Is Feeling It

The U.S. Navy Retired the Only Ships That Can Actually Clear Sea Mines 6 Months before Iran Mined the Strait of Hormuz

BOTTOMLINE

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed the U.S. had run a “secret mission” (directed last month) that safely moved over 200 commercial ships and more than 100 million barrels of oil through the strait.

He framed it as proof that the U.S. now controls the waterway, not Iran.

What “Took Out” and “Ghost Fleet” Actually Mean Here. “Took out” = successfully escorted/guided through, not destroyed. This refers to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) quietly guiding legitimate commercial vessels (mostly oil tankers and other merchant ships) through the strait.

U.S. forces provide guidance via radar, drones, and direct communication. Ships request coordinates from CENTCOM, go dark, and transit under U.S. air/monitoring cover.

In short, President Trump was highlighting a real U.S. operation to keep oil flowing by helping ships go “dark” at night through a protected route, capitalizing on Iran’s weakened radar and defenses after U.S. strikes.

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