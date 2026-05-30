By Jill McLaughlin

May 31, 2026

A massive child exploitation task force operation in north Texas in March and April this year resulted in 276 arrests and the rescue of 89 children, the FBI announced May 29.

The FBI’s Dallas division joined forces with the Dallas Police Department and other local authorities for Operation Soteria Shield in an effort focused on rescuing children from online sexual exploitation.

In all, 91 law enforcement agencies and 197 personnel were involved in the Texas operation, including investigators, analysts, digital forensic examiners, prosecutors, victim advocates, and child advocacy partners, the FBI reported.

Operation Soteria Shield was designed to find offenders who exploit children through online platforms, social media, messaging applications, and other digital environments.

Investigators tracked down suspects allegedly involved in the possession, distribution, production, promotion of child sexual abuse, trafficking, sexual assault, and other related offenses.

Investigators also worked to locate children who were being exploited, the FBI said.

Detectives identified previously unknown victims and connected children and families with appropriate social services.

The cases generated through the operation are still active and more charges may be filed as examinations and follow-up investigations continue, the FBI said.

“Operation Soteria Shield brought together over 90 agencies from across the state of Texas,” FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock said in a statement.

“Together, we were able to make a significant impact in the ongoing battle against predators who exploit children in our communities.”

Fort Worth Police Department Executive Assistant Chief David Carabajal said he was proud his department played a role in the investigation.

“With April recognized as national Child Abuse Prevention Month, it was especially important for the Fort Worth Police Department to help protect our children by identifying and arresting those who seek to exploit them,” Carabajal said.

The FBI encouraged the public to continue reporting child online exploitation.

Parents and guardians were also encouraged to talk with their children about online safety, monitor digital activity, report suspicious communications, and contact law enforcement if they believe a child is being targeted or exploited online.

Anyone with information about child exploitation is encouraged to contact local law enforcement or the FBI at the online tip site at tips.fbi.gov.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has seen a sharp increase in new and evolving crimes targeting children on the internet, including online enticement, use of artificial intelligence, and child sex trafficking, the group said on its website.

For the first half of 2025, the organization said reports climbed from 292,951 to 518,720.

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BOTTOMLINE

FBI Dallas Field Office and partners announced the results of Operation Soteria Shield, a two-month (March–April 2026) multi-agency effort targeting online child sexual exploitation across Texas.

The operation focused on offenders exploiting children through online platforms, social media, messaging apps, and digital spaces.

Many cases involved identifying previously unknown victims and connecting children and families with support services.

Operation Soteria Shield was part of the broader Operation Iron Pursuit, a nationwide FBI and Department of Justice crackdown.

Nationally, it contributed to over 350 child sex abuse offenders arrested and more than 200 child victims located in the coordinated period.

FBI Director Kash Patel highlighted the agency’s intensified focus, noting significant year-over-year increases in victim identifications (over 6,940 since the prior year, up 144%) and predator arrests (nearly 3,000, up 70%).

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