By Gregory Lyakhov

September 3, 2025

The Treasury Department has confirmed a national security and public safety disaster: Chinese money-laundering networks have pushed more than $312 billion in illicit transactions through U.S. financial institutions in recent years.

That money financed Mexican drug cartels, enabled human traffickers, and supported organized criminal networks that have left tens of thousands of Americans dead from fentanyl overdoses and other cartel-driven violence.

Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) Issues Advisory and Financial Trend Analysis on Chinese Money Laundering Networks

According to FINCEN.gov, financial institutions filed 1,675 BSA reports in the dataset indicating suspicious activity potentially involving human trafficking or human smuggling.

FINCEN.gov also discovered funds potentially associated with healthcare fraud, elder abuse, and suspicious gaming activity.

What makes these Chinese Money Laundering Networks (CMLNs) especially dangerous is their coordination with Mexico’s most violent cartels, including the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation organizations.

Mexico’s strict limits on U.S. dollar deposits force cartels to look abroad, while China’s own capital controls make moving money out of the country nearly impossible through legal channels.

Criminals found the perfect solution: CMLNs convert cartel drug profits in dollars into Chinese renminbi and then cycle those funds back into the U.S. banking system.

The cartels get clean money. China’s elites get access to American assets. And Americans pay the price in drug overdoses, gang violence, and financial corruption.

Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) documented 137,153 suspicious activity reports between 2020 and 2024 linked directly to CMLNs.

These reports describe methods ranging from mirror transactions and trade-based laundering to the use of so-called “money mules.”

Students, retirees, and homemakers with little or no income were recruited to make large deposits that far exceeded their financial profiles.

This layering of ordinary citizens into billion-dollar schemes makes detection more difficult and gives cartels longer lifelines.

FinCEN also found $53.7 billion in suspicious real estate transactions, much of it in major cities where foreign buyers already distort housing markets.

Another $766 million was tied to adult day-care centers in New York, which investigators believe could be linked to healthcare fraud, elder abuse, and even human trafficking.

More than 1,600 cases pointed to human smuggling and trafficking operations, while another 108 cases were tied directly to elder abuse and Medicare fraud.

Thankfully, the Trump Administration is right to treat this as both a law enforcement issue and a national security issue.

Fentanyl overdoses now kill more than 70,000 Americans each year—more than died in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan combined.

Every dollar cartel laundered through U.S. banks is another dollar used to poison our communities, exploit children, and destabilize neighborhoods.

This should not be a partisan matter, but Democrats have shown more interest in protecting bureaucratic regulators than in dismantling the international financial pipelines that keep cartels alive.

America’s banks must never be safe havens for Chinese criminals and Mexican cartels. This is a test of national will, and Republicans are the only ones treating it with the urgency it deserves.

READ MORE:

Unveiling the Chinese Money-Laundering Network Driving America’s Fentanyl Crisis

Global raids rescue 3,200 potential victims of human trafficking and identify 17,800 irregular migrants

President Trump Signs HALT Fentanyl Act into Law

Ukraine Laundered Billions of US Taxpayer Money

White House Declares China’s Death Penalty Pact and New Federal Law as Tools Against Fentanyl Epidemic

BOTTOMLINE

Chinese money laundering networks are involved in laundering approximately $312 billion linked to the drug crisis and human trafficking in the United States stems from a recent Financial Trend Analysis released by the U.S. Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

This analysis, covering suspicious activity reports (SARs) filed by financial institutions from January 2020 to December 2024, identified 137,153 such reports totaling around $312 billion in transactions associated with suspected Chinese money laundering networks (CMLNs).

These networks are described as global and pervasive, often operating through complex schemes involving both legal and illegal businesses to disguise illicit funds.

CMLNs have increasingly partnered with Mexican drug cartels, such as the Sinaloa Cartel, to launder proceeds from drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

The networks facilitate the movement of bulk U.S. dollars earned from drug sales back to cartels in Mexico, often evading China's strict currency controls in the process.

For instance, cartels sell dirty dollars to CMLNs at a discount, which then use methods like trade-based money laundering (e.g., over- or under-invoicing goods) or front companies to clean and repatriate the funds.

This has exacerbated the fentanyl crisis, as Chinese entities supply precursor chemicals to cartels for opioid production, while CMLNs handle the financial side.

U.S. authorities, including the DEA and Treasury, have sanctioned individuals and groups involved, and federal indictments have targeted alliances between cartels and Chinese underground banking systems.

The FinCEN analysis also links CMLNs to human trafficking and smuggling, with 1,675 SARs totaling about $4.2 billion in suspicious activity.

These networks launder proceeds through front companies like massage parlors, spas, escort services, restaurants, and bars, often to gain access to U.S. dollars and bypass Chinese capital flight restrictions.

Increasingly, CMLNs are tied to human traffickers beyond just drug cartels, with financial institutions noting suspicious transfers to adult senior day care centers and other entities in places like New York.

This activity supports broader transnational crime, distorting U.S. markets and facilitating exploitation.

U.S. authorities have pursued prosecutions against CMLN members, including a case where three individuals pleaded guilty to laundering tens of millions in drug proceeds for a prolific Chinese organization.

Another indictment charged seven Chinese nationals in a multi-million-dollar scheme involving money laundering, alien smuggling, and drug trafficking.

The Treasury has issued sanctions and advisories urging banks to monitor for red flags like rapid, high-volume transactions or ties to high-risk jurisdictions.

FinCEN welcomes feedback from financial institutions to refine detection efforts.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.