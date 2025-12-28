Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
15h

Thank you Dr. Tuzara.

I am trying to follow the science, but it keeps leading me back to the money...

Here are a few ways that the powers that shouldn't be used the love of money to facilitate the orchestration of the fake pandemic that they are using to hijack control over the world. The incentives to perpetuate and propagate this contrived theater were legion and the outcome was all but preordained and the collective-elite-dark-triad that inflicted this upon us knew from the start that that would be the case. Because incentive equals outcome—this is because the love of money is the root of all evil.

______________

Shut down all of the hospitals except for their COVID wing disallowing most surgeries and other general care.

Result: hospitals are starved for the revenue needed just to keep their doors open.

______________

Hospitals were getting paid $12,000 for every COVID patient that died, but $39,000 if they put them on a ventilator first.

Result: hospitals were deliberately killing patients by venting them which caused a cytokine storm in their lungs, drowning them in mucus.

______________

Hospitals also got bonuses of $160,000 if they reached a certain number of COVID deaths.

Result: everyone was labeled as a COVID patient whether they tested positive or not. This caused COVID case numbers to skyrocket, purposefully helping to drive the fake pandemic.

______________

Hospitals are paid 20% extra when they prescribe Remdesivir to COVID patients which shuts down their internal organs. This was known from the study phase where it killed 50% of patients who took it.

Result: hospitals are knowingly killing patients with Remdesivir.

______________

All of this is the reason hospitals are preventing families from visiting their loved ones. Hospitals are now killing fields because they are being paid to be that.

Incentive Payments for COVID-19: https://aapsonline.org/bidens-bounty-on-your-life-hospitals-incentive-payments-for-covid-19

When money $peaks, the truth is $ilent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Dana Sauder's avatar
Dana Sauder
7h

Publicly arrest fauci

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture