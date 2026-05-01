By Emily Goodin & Josh Christenson

May 2, 2026

President Trump has signed an executive order to create retirement accounts for tens of millions of workers who don’t currently have access to a 401(k) or another workplace plan.

“I promised to make the same types of retirement accounts enjoyed by federal employees available to all Americans, and that’s what we’re doing. It only seemed fair,” he said during the signing ceremony in the Oval Office.

Low-income earners without an individual retirement account (IRA) through their employer will receive a yearly federal matching contribution of up to $1,000 each, the president noted.

That designation applies to individuals making less than $35,500 annually, heads of household making $53,250 per year, or couples making $71,000 each year jointly.

“This will be really revolutionary because they’ll be covered,” President Trump said in the Oval Office.

“Nobody thought that was possible.

For example, if a 25-year-old who is eligible for a Saver’s Match program invests just $165 a month under the matching federal contributions, they will have an estimated $465,000 in their account by the time they’re 65 years old,” he added.

“In other words, they’ll be rich. And there’s something awfully nice about that.”

About 56 million Americans lack access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan at work, according to Pew Research.

Those include gig workers such as Uber drivers, those who are self-employed in the trades as well as freelance and contract workers.

Small-business owners — such as those that run bodegas in the Big Apple — could also benefit.

At least 27 million are already eligible for the retirement plans — but not yet enrolled through a 2022 law that started the Saver’s Match program, allowing for the matching contributions.

A report from the Joint Committee on Taxation in Congress previously projected the Saver’s Match will spend roughly $9.3 billion on those enrolled from 2027 to 2032.

Saver’s Credit, Saver’s Match: Comparing Their Merits

A report from the Congressional Research Service found that the Saver’s Match will likely reach and benefit more retirement savers than the Saver’s Credit.

The Credit, the report explained, relies on giving a non-refundable tax credit to people who often have a low tax liability to begin with. Even if saver might be entitled to an $800 credit per the terms of the Saver’s Credit, if they paid $700 in income tax, then that’s all they get back.

The Match on the other hand, offers a 50% match on contributions for low-income workers, and the amount of the Match can exceed one’s tax liability.

The US Treasury Department will launch the website TrumpIRA.gov on Jan. 1, 2027, to begin fielding applications.

An earlier effort under treasonous former President Barack Obama, myRA, was eliminated by the 45th president in 2017.

The initiative comes as President Trump touts his administration’s efforts to improve economic outcomes ahead of the 2026 midterms.

The Treasury is expected to start a messaging campaign in anticipation of the website launch in 2027.

Earlier this year, the Treasury launched a Trump Accounts initiative with billions of dollars in seed money from donors to provide kids born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, with tax-advantaged savings accounts.

Each child born in that window got a $1,000 starting sum, but others will be allowed to open their own accounts outside that window.

President Trump’s executive order directs the Treasury to “list financial institutions that offer IRAs” and that will accept the Federal Saver’s Match contribution on its TrumpIRA.gov website.

The order also includes provisions easing access for tax-exempt groups.

There’s also a recommendation for Congress to pass laws codifying the policy.

READ MORE:

President Trump Begins Disbanding IRS: “They’re Un-American and Must Go”

President Trump Plans to Abolish the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) ‘as Soon as Possible’

PRESIDENT TRUMP SHUTS DOWN THE IRS – 45,000 AGENTS FIRED!

Trump IRS Purge: 15,000 Non-essential Employees Have Been Identified for Potential Termination as Early as Next Week

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump signed an executive order on April 30, 2026, creating a new federal platform called TrumpIRA.gov to help roughly 56 million Americans without employer-sponsored retirement plans (like 401(k)s) open low-cost Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs).

It doesn’t alter existing 401(k) plans or rules for people who already have them through work. Instead, it targets the large group—about half of private-sector workers—who lack access to any workplace retirement savings option.

Saver’s Match integration:

Low- and moderate-income workers (generally under ~$35,500 single / $71,000 joint) can get up to $1,000 per year in direct federal matching contributions deposited into their IRA. This builds on an existing program but now becomes far easier to access for those without employer plans.

Primarily part-time, gig, small-business, or service-industry workers whose employers don’t offer 401(k)s or similar plans. The 56 million figure comes from AARP and Pew Research data on private-sector employees without workplace retirement benefits.

Supporters call it a simple way to boost savings for millions who’ve been left behind.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.