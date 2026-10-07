By Baxter Dmitry

October 7, 2026

A number of Israeli women testified in a Knesset session about being assaulted in “sadistic sexual rituals” in religious ceremonies attended by senior elected Israeli politicians and other powerful figures.

“You have no idea what ritual abuse is. The human brain cannot comprehend,” Yael Shitrit, one of the sixty victims, declared in her testimony cited by The Jerusalem Post.

“You can’t imagine what it means to program a three-year-old girl through rape and sadism so they can do whatever they want without anyone knowing.”

Shitrit said that she was trafficked to elite VIPs across the country, “from ceremony to ceremony,” where “naked men stood in a circle.”

“The police have known about this for a year, but they don’t have the tools to deal with it. The people who will fall are very, very senior figures. These people run communities and government agencies,” she said.

Yael Ariel, another victim, said she received many testimonies from several women who were abused by “doctors, educators, police officers, and past and present members of the Knesset.”

The Israeli woman said that she had filed a complaint with the police about the abuses, but it was closed a few months later.

SADISTIC ABUSE

Anews reports:

Naama Goldberg, the head of Lo Omdot MeNegged (Not Standing Idly By), an Israeli human rights group, said she had received many testimonies and descriptions of “sadistic abuse of children.”

“They described gang rape by men, and sometimes by women. The abuse was filmed, and drugs were used. There were ritual practices and symbolism,” she said.

Another victim, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said she was tortured and starved at the hands of well-known and prominent individuals.

“I suffered harm in endless ways. There were public events, and there were internal ceremonies where I was tied to a tall post with handcuffs,” she said.

Commenting on the testimonies, Anat Yakir, a representative of the Israeli Police, said a national unit was reviewing all cases and that the complaints were “a top priority in the intelligence division.”

They have yet to lay a single charge.

Israel’s controversial Law of Return, once intended as a safe haven for Jews, is now being widely used by convicted and accused pedophiles who flee to Israel to escape prosecution—and find protection under the Israeli government.

The law, which grants automatic Israeli citizenship to anyone of Jewish descent, is effectively shielding pedophiles from prosecution anywhere in the world by placing them under the protection of the Israeli state—turning the country into a de facto safe haven for sex offenders.

Human rights advocates and lawmakers around the world have called on the Israeli government to amend the Law of Return to prevent criminals—particularly sex offenders—from taking advantage of it.

However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has refused to amend the law, prompting critics to describe the country as a “sex offenders’ paradise.”

READ MORE:

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Exposing Pedophilia and Legal Failures in Israel

BOTTOMLINE

Israeli outlets including The Jerusalem Post, Haaretz, The Times of Israel, and Ynet reported on joint committee sessions (June, July, and December 2025) in which adult women described childhood sexual abuse they said occurred in ultra-Orthodox and national-religious communities.

The sessions followed an April 2025 Israel Hayom investigation.

Survivors and activists alleged organized abuse involving rape, group assaults, drugs, filming, torture, and ritual or religious framing.

Locations cited in the reporting included homes, synagogues, schools, warehouses, forests, and cemeteries.

Specific claims about politicians were allegations, not adjudicated findings:

Activist and survivor Yael Ariel said she had collected accounts (she referenced around 60 testimonies in one hearing) alleging involvement by doctors, educators, police officers, and past and present Knesset members.

In a December hearing, Hadar Feldman stated that a now-deceased lawmaker had sexually assaulted her weekly in a Knesset office starting when she was eight, after her father brought her there, and described years of group ritual abuse.

Other speakers described similar patterns and said some earlier police complaints had been closed for lack of evidence.

These were testimony sessions before parliamentary committees, not criminal trials.

Police (including the Lahav 105 unit) opened or re-examined investigations after the hearings and told lawmakers the matter was under review; prior related files had often been closed.

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