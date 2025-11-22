Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
13h

13 000 years ago... that is a clue.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/mind-control-greta-thunberg-and-the

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture