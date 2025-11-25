By Grant Mercer

November 26, 2025

What people jokingly call TDS has been floating around the internet for nearly a decade now. It’s become a meme, a punchline, and just simply a way to mock liberals’ political hysteria.

But underneath all the jokes, something much more serious has been taking shape.

What looked like comedy has morphed into a genuine psychological event. And now a practicing psychotherapist is flat-out calling it the defining pathology of our time.

Let’s break it down.

Jonathan Alpert went on FOX News and revealed that a whopping 75% of the patients walking into his office are not talking about their marriages, careers, or trauma from their past.

They are talking about Donald Trump. Not casually. Not politically. But obsessively.

These people are not just disagreeing with President Trump. They’re living in emotional orbit around him.

Alpert described patients who can’t sleep, who can’t concentrate, and who can’t even enjoy a vacation because the moment Trump appears in a headline or pops up on their phone, they feel instantly “triggered.”

One woman told him she couldn’t relax on a beach because seeing President Trump’s name ruined her day. Just take a moment to imagine a grown adult, sitting in the sun, psychologically derailed by the existence of a politician.

Pure insanity.

Alpert didn’t sugarcoat any of it. He said what honest people have known for years. This is not normal anxiety. This is not activism. This is pathology. And again, in his words, it’s shaping up to be the defining psychological disorder of our era.

WATCH: Collin Rugg on X: “NEW: Psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert says that 75% of the patients he sees have a deep hatred for Trump and are “hyper fixated” on him. “They can’t sleep, they feel traumatized by Mr. Trump.” “I had one patient who said she couldn’t enjoy a vacation because anytime she saw https://t.co/q4n3KMtzFV” / X

But Alpert is not the only one flagging this crazy, ever-developing wave of TDS pathology.

Clinicians across the country have been mapping the exact same pattern.

A therapy collective in D.C. broke it down in plain language and said the political fixation around President Trump has moved far beyond ordinary stress.

What they are seeing looks a lot more like anxiety spirals, compulsive thought loops, and full emotional dysregulation. People are not just worked up.

They are losing their grip, mentally and, in some cases, on reality itself.

DEBRIEFING

Honestly, when you lay all of this out, the pattern becomes impossible to ignore.

What people have been calling “TDS” as a joke has slowly morphed into something that looks a lot more like dependency.

Not the kind that comes from substances like alcohol or drugs, but the kind that comes from fixation. The kind that hijacks the nervous system, rewires emotional reactions, and turns one man into a psychological trigger point for millions.

Alpert calls it pathology. The D.C. clinicians describe obsession loops and stress responses that mirror addiction.

And anyone who has watched this play out in real time knows the symptoms already: the constant checking, emotional spikes, and the inability to detach, even in peaceful environments.

A TDS-affected liberal becomes addicted to the outrage because the outrage gives them a sense of identity they can’t generate on their own.

This is why the people who swear they “hate Trump the most” are the same ones refreshing their phones every five minutes to find more of him.

This is literally a bizarre coping mechanism that has swallowed their real lives, their mental health, and in some cases their entire sense of reality.

NOW YOU KNOW

The pathology isn’t President Trump. It’s the people who can’t live without hating him.

READ MORE:

How Trump Derangement Syndrome Destroyed the Democrats

Unhinged And More Dangerous Than They Were In 2016, Liberal Democrats Will Become Even More Violent After 8 Years of Trump Derangement Syndrome Eating Away at Their Brains

A Case Study in Stage 4 Trump Derangement Syndrome

Top 12 NEW “SYNDROMES” created by insidious government forces, Big Pharma and their propaganda-purporting media complex

BOTTOMLINE

A psychotherapist named Jonathan Alpert recently appeared on Fox News, claiming that “Trump Derangement Syndrome” (TDS)—a term often used pejoratively to describe intense, irrational opposition to President Donald Trump—is manifesting as a genuine psychological issue among his patients following President Trump’s 2024 election victory.

He stated that about 75% of his clients are exhibiting symptoms like obsessive thoughts about President Trump, heightened anxiety, sleeplessness, and an inability to focus on daily life, framing it as a “real pathology” rather than just political rhetoric.

Alpert, based in Manhattan, reported receiving dozens of calls from distressed individuals post-election, with some expressing fears of societal collapse or personal harm under a second Trump administration.

Overall, this “pathology wave” appears to stem from heightened partisan divides post-election, with Alpert’s anecdote fueling debates on whether extreme political reactions qualify as clinical issues or simply reflect deeper societal tensions.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.