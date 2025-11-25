Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BigBlueSky's avatar
BigBlueSky
8h

It's like the flying monkey phenomenon with narcissists. The harmful, toxic individual (or entity) recruits other people to support their toxic behavior. The toxic ones will recruit people to go after the individuals that see the harm they're doing and who they really are. Donald Trump and a lot of good people are working to expose the deep state. The deep state has recruited and manipulated citizens to go after Trump instead of opening their eyes and seeing the evil that's right in front of them within the deep state's ranks. And, now we have A.I. to deal with, enabling these folks to manufacture false evidence to support their delusions. There IS a deep state, and there ARE folks working to stop them. Are the people working to stop them always perfect? No. That doesn't mean they're not doing their best to protect the citizens of this country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Bert Hermelink's avatar
Bert Hermelink
6h

Actually, test isn't psychological. At the least, it is satanic oppression. It verses on or even enters into demonic possession. Draw near to the Lurd instead of the media. Seek His freedom!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture