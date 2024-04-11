Worldwide, the number is closer to 8 million children missing and being sexually trafficked by international pedophile rings. Public Largely Unaware of the Child Sex Trafficking Problem. Ex-Illuminati Banker Testimony Exposes the Elite: Talk about Satanic Rituals and Sacrifices of Children in Illuminati Festivities had been killed in Florida for exposing some of the inner workings of the secret society called the “Illuminati.”