800,000 Children in the U.S. Missing Each Year – International Tribunal Exposes Pedophilia Problem – Victims Testify of Child Sex Trafficking and Satanic Ritual Abuse
800,000 children a year in the US that go missing does not include the missing 85,000 undocumented immigrant children trafficked across the border by Mexican cartels and the criminal Biden regime.
Worldwide, the number is closer to 8 million children missing and being sexually trafficked by international pedophile rings. Public Largely Unaware of the Child Sex Trafficking Problem. Ex-Illuminati Banker Testimony Exposes the Elite: Talk about Satanic Rituals and Sacrifices of Children in Illuminati Festivities had been killed in Florida for exposing some of the inner workings of the secret society called the “Illuminati.”
