Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dana Sauder's avatar
Dana Sauder
3h

Excellent. Put the full force of the military in each state to put this insurrection under complete lockdown. No More leniency!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Craig Reaser's avatar
Craig Reaser
3h

Urah!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture