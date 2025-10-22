82nd Airborne Soldiers Foil Daring Cartel Border Breach in Arizona Desert

By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

October 22, 2025

In a nail-biting skirmish, soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division last night repelled armed Mexican cartel members trying to infiltrate the United States of America.

The incident occurred along a remote stretch of the Arizona-Mexico border, where the US Army Corps of Engineers is currently constructing a border fence near Barry M. Goldwater Range, formerly Luke Air Force Base, in southwestern Arizona.

The confrontation began shortly after midnight on October 21, when surveillance drones operated by the 82nd Airborne detected unusual movement near the massive 1.9 million-acre training area.

As reported previously in numerous articles, White Hats—Marines and soldiers and National Guardsmen—have been embedded in border reinforcement teams ever since Texas Governor Greg Abbott began laying razor wire on the US side of the Rio Grande to mitigate illegal incursions in 2023.

According to White Hat sources familiar with last night’s event, approximately 12 individuals believed to be affiliated with the notorious Sinaloa Cartel approached the border under the cover of darkness.

They carried what appeared to be automatic rifles and were attempting to exploit a gap in the fence, one source said.

“They were equipped and coordinated,” our source added. Four snuck through an opening, and when the 82nd moved to intercede, two hostiles fired at them but didn’t hit shit. This was a direct assault on US sovereignty.”

A second source, Sergeant First Class Jamal Torres, a veteran of multiple deployments, summarized the scene:

“Part of our mission is patrolling the perimeter to support the engineers and to guard equipment. A patrol was doing just that, fulfilling our duty, because there had been thefts, when word came down that drones had spotted heat signatures breaching the fence. The patrol moved in and heard voices in Spanish—then came muzzle flashes.”

The invaders had evidently detected the patrol and fired first, Torres said, prompting the soldiers to respond with measured force.

They responded with a mix of warning shots, flash-bang grenades, and precision fire from their rifles after the cartel members refused to heed commands to withdraw.

The soldiers took cover behind industrial equipment—backhoes, post drivers, and piles of steel fence posts—and launched flares to illuminate the intruders.

Meanwhile, Helicopter support from nearby Yuma Proving Ground arrived, illuminating the area with spotlights and providing aerial reconnaissance, compelling the surviving attackers to retreat across the border.

No US forces were injured, our source said, but four cartel members were killed in the exchange.

“The fence will be completed on schedule,” he said.

“We found backpacks full of fentanyl on the corpses.”

Engineers are expected to resume work on the fence today, and the gap targeted by the cartel should be within days.

Military officials plan to bolster patrols with additional drone swarms and ground sensors, ensuring the range remains secure for training exercises.