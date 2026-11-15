By Benjamin Bartee

November 15, 2026

The decades-old phenomenon of mass-scale corruption, endemic to both parties and across every federal agency, only intensifies in scale and nakedness with time.

Indeed, the nation’s hallowed capital, the Heart of Darkness – mythologised as a bustling hub of the frenetic workaday hum of a thousand “Mr. Smiths in Washington” serving up “democracy” to their constituents good and hard – runs on corruption.

“Why are five of the top seven richest counties in the United States centered on Washington, D.C.?” one might ask.

D.C., after all, houses no major industry – at least not any legitimate, private-sector one serving some widespread organic market demand.

To ask the question is, of course, to answer it.

Aside from the grotesquery of shiftless government welfare queens eating high on the hog off of the labor of the productive classes farmed via tax revenue, the implication of mass corruption for electoral politics is that, if special interests have the executioners of government policy by the balls, as they empirically do, then almost literally nothing emanating from the puppet politicians’ mouths on the campaign trail matters.

Special interests are always going to eat first; the best any Mr. John Q Taxpayer can hope for is a few generous crumbs after the ‘Animal Farm’ pigs are finished feeding.

I have probably cited the following 2013 Princeton/Northwestern study a dozen times at Armageddon Prose over the years, a redundancy for which I do not apologize because it’s probably the single most illustrative – and ought to be the most radicalizing – political science work produced in the 21st century.

What it demonstrates, quantitatively, is that popular won’t matter to the governing authorities at the federal level – at all.

From ‘Testing Theories of American Politics: Elites, Interest Groups, and Average Citizens’

To put a finer point on it, no matter whom you vote for, as the maxim goes, you get John McCain’s rotting corpse reaching out from the grave for just another fistful of cash and undue power.

Year by year, the trodden-upon electorate feels with greater intensity what these political scientists proved more than a decade ago with numbers and formulas – a feeling reflected in the 2026 midterm exit polling.

From Inside Political Law

It all seems but a distant and nostalgic memory now lost to the ravages of time, but once, in a different season, a presidential candidate called Donald Trump made #DraintheSwamp the overarching theme of his then-insurgent presidential run before it quietly fell into disuse, dying an inconspicuous death at the hands of parasitic lobbyists and consultants.

Numerous Biden officials are IMPOSTORS who swear no allegiance to the United States, including the late AG Merrick Garland and the late so-called “Secretary of Defense” Lloyd Austin — have no legitimate oaths of office on file.

Their loyalties lie outside the USA… with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) or globalists who wish to see the United States of America utterly destroyed.

THANKS TO WHITE HATS AND PRESIDENT TRUMP, nearly ALL criminal Biden cabinet members and handlers executed at GITMO by the Judge Advocate General Corps and the US Military Commission are gone. RETRIBUTION IS HERE!

HERE IS A CHRONOLOGICAL LIST OF DEEP STATE LAWFARE CRIMINALS EXECUTED at GITMO, CAMP BLAZ-GUAM, DIEGO GARCIA, TIERRA DEL FUEGO, OTHER TOP SECRET MILITARY INSTALLATIONS.

To arrive at a better understanding of what is happening in the now-defunct INCORPORATED UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, this exclusive report on “Deep State Lawfare Criminals” prosecuted by the Judge Advocate General Corps (JAG) and the Office of Military Commissions may, for some, be considered controversial or disputed as conspiracy theories.

Like it or not, We Are Watching a White Hat Military Alliance Movie: The 2021 USA Inc. Faux Joe Biden Castle Rock Shadow Presidency. THE UGLY TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE

READ MORE:

BREAKING NEWS: President Donald Trump Announces an Unprecedented Government PAUSE to Unify America, Eliminate Corruption, Revamp the Financial System, Protect Children and Empower Citizens.

PRESIDENT TRUMP SHUTS DOWN THE IRS – 45,000 AGENTS FIRED!

President Trump Just Ordered $9.4 Billion in Elite-Funded Programs to Be Shut Down — PBS, NPR, Foreign Regime Operations, and Radical Indoctrination Projects Are Being Defunded Right Now!

BOTTOMLINE

The 90% figure is roughly accurate based on multiple 2026 polls and exit data, and President Trump’s “DRAIN THE SWAMP” slogan from 2016 was never fully realized in either term—by design or outcome.

Perceptions of government corruption remain high and bipartisan, with some specific spikes tied to recent events.

Gallup found a record 89% of U.S. adults saying government corruption is widespread (up from the mid-70s range in prior years), with high agreement across Republicans (~83%), Democrats (~91%), and independents (~90%).

Other surveys (Fox News ~88% extremely/very concerned; Brennan Center ~90%+ calling it a big problem; various exit polls) put roughly nine in ten voters treating corruption as a crucial or major factor in the 2026 midterms, often ranking near or above cost-of-living concerns.

Neither party is widely trusted to fix it.⁠

What “Drain the Swamp” Actually Meant

In 2016, President Trump used the phrase for a package of ethics reforms aimed at lobbyists and revolving-door influence: a five-year ban on executive-branch officials lobbying their former agencies after leaving, tighter gift rules, limits on foreign lobbying, and related measures.

It also captured broader anti-establishment rhetoric about special interests, career bureaucrats, and self-dealing in Washington.

First Term (2017–2021) Record

President Trump signed Executive Order 13770 early on, imposing the five-year lobbying ban, gift restrictions, and related rules for appointees.

Analyses (ProPublica, OpenSecrets, contemporaneous reporting) found numerous former lobbyists in administration roles, ethics waivers, continued personal business interests without a full blind trust, and lobbying activity that did not collapse.

Deregulation and some agency-level staffing shifts occurred, but overall federal civilian employment and spending trends (especially around COVID) did not produce a dramatic permanent shrinkage of the bureaucracy or special-interest ecosystem.

Second Term (2025–present) Actions and Criticisms

The Trump administration rescinded criminal Biden-era ethics rules early and pursued DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) efforts that claimed substantial federal workforce reductions (on the order of ~200,000+ positions in some tallies, returning headcount toward earlier levels) plus asserted spending cuts.

Supporters frame this, plus civil-service reclassifications and challenges to “Deep State” elements, as partial swamp-draining.

“Drain the swamp” was a high-profile anti-corruption and anti-establishment promise that produced some executive orders and later bureaucracy-focused cuts, but not a lasting transformation of lobbying, revolving-door practices, self-dealing concerns, or public trust.

High corruption perceptions are not unique to one party or president—they have been elevated for years and often rise when the other side holds power or amid specific scandals—but the data show voters of all stripes treating it as a top issue in 2026, with the party in power taking much of the political heat.

Concrete metrics (lobbying totals, ethics-rule durability, workforce size, family financial gains while in office) do not support a claim that the swamp was emptied yet.

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