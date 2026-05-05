By Jake Angelo

May 6, 2026

President Donald Trump last month announced a record-setting $1.5 trillion defense budget for fiscal year 2027. But in that towering proposal, experts say there’s obvious signs of waste and overspend.

A recent Cato Institute report identified several weapons in next year’s defense budget request that the think tank deems unnecessary and ineffective.

Among them is a battleship President Trump announced in December, which the president named after himself.

President Trump announced the Navy's intent to develop a new class of American-designed, 30,000 to 40,000-ton large surface combatants, or battleships, that will be employed to meet the realities of modern maritime conflict.

During the announcement, President Trump made clear that the new battleships are intended to be constructed entirely in the U.S. by American citizens.

But the ship, in this case, the “Trump-class” battleship is what the Cato Institute considers to be technology so obsolete, as it’s from a time before the states of Alaska and Hawaii even existed.

Here’s the issue: the U.S. Navy hasn’t operated a battleship since the last Iowa-class vessel was retired in 1992, a type of vessel which hasn’t even been constructed since the mid-20th century.

The Trump-class battleship, which the Department of War is requesting upwards of $1 billion to build, will inherently be stuck in WWII, and would be rendered helpless against modern-day weapons.

In fact, despite the billion-dollar price tag, Cato puts the true cost at $20 billion apiece, and it still won’t be able to subvert modern-day, advanced anti-ship missiles.

“We haven’t used this since World War II,” Ben Giltner, policy analyst at Cato Institute, told Fortune, “because the aircraft was able to pick it off in the ocean.”

Giltner said this type of ship shouldn’t even be on the War Department’s list: it’s not an aircraft carrier, meaning it can’t carry jets or other supplies. The proposed Trump-class vessel lacks all usefulness in this and future conflicts because of its incompatibility with modern weapons technology.

(These show a sleek, modern warship with missile launches, lasers, and aviation capabilities—not a classic armored dreadnought.)

Why experts say Trump’s battleship is a waste of money

The defense funding request would just pile onto a $39 trillion national debt, one which recently surpassed 100% of GDP for the first time since WWII.

‘The national debt is now larger than the economy’: Watchdog marks 100% of GDP milestone for $39 trillion burden

The United States has crossed a grim threshold: The national debt now exceeds the size of the entire American economy. As of March 31, debt held by the public stood at $31.27 trillion, while nominal GDP over the prior 12-month period was an estimated $31.22 trillion—pushing the debt-to-GDP ratio to 100.2%, according to a press release issued Thursday by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), based on new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

While defense spending as a share of GDP remains far below its mid-20th century peak, Cato estimates the U.S. would need to cut spending or raise taxes by $827 billion annually to prevent the debt-to-GDP ratio from doubling by 2054, a figure that rivals entire past defense budgets.

The $1.5 trillion proposal is a 44% increase from last year’s budget request.

While Congress is unlikely to fund the entire proposal, the request signals the direction of the Trump administration’s defense ambitions.

Giltner said Cato’s estimated $20 billion price tag on a single battleship is a conservative estimate, one which only takes into account the acquisition and procurement of the vessel.

That estimate, Giltner said, fails to take into account the long-term expenses associated with the standard upkeep of a ship and for specialized training required for ship crew.

Instead of adding to the debt, Giltner said that opting to pay down the debt would be a better allocation of tax dollars.

“We could be doing something even as simple as helping to pay down the debt, the interest on the debt right now, which is absolutely enormous,” he said.

It’s $49 billion to weapons with ‘a lot of flaws’

President Trump said the Navy aims to have about 20 to 25 battleships, with construction of the first battleship, the U.S.S. Defiant, targeted to begin in the early 2030s.

Navy Secretary John Phelan said during the new class’s announcement in December that the Navy “desperately needs” the battleships.

“The future Trump-class battleship, the U.S.S. Defiant, will be the largest, deadliest, and most versatile and best-looking warship anywhere on the world’s oceans,” he said.

BREAKING NEWS

Navy Secretary Phelan, whom War Secretary Hegseth fired last week, arrived at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay —not as a guest, but as a “domestic enemy” detainee facing charges of treason and inciting insurrection.

Phelan, 62, is an American businessman, a political donor, and an art collector. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School but never served a day in any branch of the United States Armed Forces.

That he didn’t serve isn’t anomalous; NAVSEC is a civilian leader who heads the Department of the Navy. His appointment as Secretary of the Navy was confirmed by the Senate (62-30) on March 24, 2025.

Per our sources, Phelan last Thursday indiscreetly shared his trepidations about the war with CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper and, on Friday, Chief of Naval Operations and member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Daryl Caudle.

Phelan was asked to resign after being caught badmouthing President Trump and US involvement in Iran, contemplating mutiny. He had been on the job for only 13 months.

Following the budget request announcement in April, JPMorgan said the proposal signals a fundamental shift in how Washington views military investment.

“A global security environment that is less reliant on norms and more reliant on force continues to put upward pressure on defense spending; at the same time, the Trump administration is seeking to remake the U.S. defense industrial base, and there is more capital entering the sector as well,” JPMorgan said in a note.

President Trump is seeking the biggest defense budget surge in 75 years as the Pentagon stays committed to ‘exquisite’ weapons

In addition to the battleship, the Cato Institute report listed four other weapons systems it deemed wasteful: the F-35; the LGM-35A Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), an updated version of the U.S.’s existing ICBM system, estimated to cost $4.6 billion; the F-47 stealth aircraft, estimated at $5 billion; and Trump’s Golden Dome missile defense shield, which carries a total estimated cost of up to $1.1 trillion.

Together with the battleship, those systems would cost the U.S. nearly $49 billion in 2027 alone.

“These weapons systems, as I point out, they just have a lot of flaws,” Giltner said.

“So then the question is, ‘why are we spending all this money on these certain systems in the first place?’”

READ MORE:

The Time is Right for President Trump’s “Golden Dome” Defense of America

Fatal Flaws Undermine America’s Defense Industrial Base

US fired 20% of its THAAD arsenal in 11 days, burning $810 million to $1.2 billion to shield Israel from Iran

President Trump Signs Executive Orders Modernizing Military Defense – Reforming Foreign Defense Sales, and Restoring American Maritime Dominance

BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. hasn’t built or operated true battleships since the Iowa-class ships were retired in the early 1990s (the last one left service in 1992).

What the $20 billion battleship the U.S. abandoned after WWII” is actually a brand-new class—the Trump-class battleship (also called BBG or guided-missile battleship)—announced by the Trump administration in December 2025 as the centerpiece of the “Golden Fleet” naval expansion.

This isn’t a WWII throwback with big 16-inch guns. Concept art and specs show a large (~35,000–40,000-ton), modern stealthy surface combatant—larger than current destroyers, with a flight deck for V-22 Osprey/helos, 128 VLS missile cells, railguns (32 MJ), high-powered lasers, advanced radars, and hypersonic weapons.

It’s positioned as a “kinetic missile barge” for overwhelming firepower. However, critics (including the Cato Institute, CSIS analysts, and naval experts) argue that the core concept is obsolete.

Proponents’ counter: The ship would pack unmatched offensive power (far more missiles than today’s destroyers), advanced defenses (lasers, electronic warfare), and serve as a visible deterrent in a “Golden Fleet” to rebuild U.S. shipbuilding and counter peer rivals.

President Trump has framed it as “100 times more powerful” than old battleships.

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