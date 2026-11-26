By Carrie Dennett

November 26, 2026

On Nutrition

I’ve received so many questions from readers, clients and a few family members about the recently updated guidelines from the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association on management of dyslipidemia — abnormal levels of cholesterol and other lipids in the bloodstream — so I (finally) decided to go down the rabbit hole.

Here’s what I found.

The new guidelines present a newly aggressive playbook for managing cholesterol that emphasizes earlier screenings and lower-than-ever targets for “bad” LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol.

However, these recommendations have triggered debate and criticism on several fronts, including overmedicalization, shifting goal posts, the soaring costs of newer lipid-lowering drugs, questionable evidence and financial conflicts of interest.

Perhaps the most significant shift in the 2026 update is the return of strict LDL targets, which were abandoned in 2013 in favor of advising doctors to prescribe a fixed “intensity” of statin therapy — an amount needed to lower LDL cholesterol by a certain percentage — based solely on a patient’s risk profile.

Instead, the new guidelines recommend that people with established atherosclerotic disease — those who have already experienced a heart attack or stroke — and are deemed “very high risk” should aim for an LDL cholesterol level below 55 mg/dL, while those who aren’t at very high risk should aim below 70 mg/dL.

For patients who haven’t had a cardiovascular event, the guidelines state that intermediate-risk individuals should aim for an LDL below 100 mg/dL and those at high risk should aim below 70 mg/dL.

Critics of the new guidelines point out that the only target supported by a randomized controlled trial (the research gold standard) is the 55 mg/dL for the highest risk group — and that study wasn’t published until two weeks after the guidelines were released.

Another major overhaul is how doctors decide who needs statin treatment.

The new guideline now uses the AHA’s PREVENT risk calculator, which estimates both 10-year and 30-year risks of heart attack or stroke for individuals ages 30 to 79.

The accuracy of this calculator puts fewer people in the “should take statins” category — so the guidelines lowered the statin-treatment threshold, recommending that clinicians routinely prescribe statins for patients with a 5% or higher 10-year risk (down from 7.5%).

However, there are no randomized controlled trials that show the benefits of moving these goal posts, in part because studies generally enroll patients with a 10% or higher 10-year risk.

The focus on early intervention extends even to pediatrics.

For individuals with a family history of familial hypercholesterolemia — a genetic condition causing dangerously high LDL levels from birth — the guideline now advises that screenings begin as early as childhood, despite there being no research studies supporting this recommendation.

Critics of the new guidelines point out that the newly strict LDL targets are incredibly difficult to achieve with lifestyle changes and traditional generic statins alone and could trigger a massive surge in the prescription of costly brand-name nonstatin medications, placing a heavy financial burden on the healthcare system and on patients with high copays.

Of note, 16 of the 31 writing committee members and more than two-thirds of the peer review committee have relevant conflicts of interest, including relationships with pharmaceutical, imaging, digital health and genetic testing companies.

Also of note, the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American College of Physicians, who together represent the majority of doctors who help patients prevent cardiovascular disease, declined to participate in or endorse the new guidelines because of concerns about the ACC/AHA’s methodology.

That methodology is vague enough that there’s no way to know how comprehensive the review of the evidence was, or if there was selective “cherry-picking” of studies.

The guidelines also didn’t consider evidence on patients’ treatment preferences.

One head-scratcher is that the guidelines contain 46 “Class 1” recommendations, which are supposed to mean that the recommended treatment, procedure or test is useful and effective, and that the benefits outweigh the risks.

However, only 20% of those recommendations are backed by an “A level” of evidence, which requires more than one randomized controlled trial, while 40% have no randomized trials to back them.

On a positive note, one recommendation that hasn’t changed is that nutrition and lifestyle is considered the first-line treatment for managing cholesterol levels:

I’ve had clients with cholesterol that’s risen above the normal range, and instead of immediately taken the proffered statin, opt to take six months to make some diet and lifestyle changes to see if that restores things to normal.

But what if you’re doing all the right things and your cholesterol remains outside of normal limits?

First, you haven’t failed. Some people have never smoked and made changes to diet and movement and sleep and find it doesn’t move the needle enough, because different people respond differently to diet and lifestyle changes.

That’s why we also have medication.

The bottom line is to stay current on recommended screenings for cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure — all of which play a role in cardiovascular health — and talk to your doctor about your risks.

Shared decision-making and informed consent are important when considering any medication or treatment, and these conversations are nuanced, not black-or-white.

BOTTOMLINE

The 2026 ACC/AHA (and multisociety) Guideline on the Management of Dyslipidemia replaces the 2018 blood cholesterol guideline.

It broadens the focus beyond LDL-C to atherogenic lipoproteins (including triglyceride-rich remnants and Lp(a)), prioritizes earlier lifelong intervention (“earlier and lower for longer”), and restores numerical treatment goals.⁠

The guideline stresses that >80% of cardiovascular disease is preventable and that cumulative lifetime exposure to elevated atherogenic lipids drives risk.

Lifestyle optimization is the foundation for everyone and should begin in youth and continue lifelong (part of AHA Life’s Essential 8: diet, physical activity, healthy weight, sleep, tobacco avoidance, etc.).

It can produce roughly 50% relative risk reduction even in those with genetic predisposition. Medications are added earlier than in prior guidelines if lipids remain undesirable after a period of lifestyle changes.

Specific recommendations in the guideline (Class 1) include:

A diet emphasizing fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, whole grains, and fiber , while replacing saturated and trans fats with monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, to lower LDL-C and reduce ASCVD risk.

Patterns such as Mediterranean, DASH, and vegetarian diets are linked to better outcomes. Vegetarian patterns can produce additional LDL-C reduction.

Regular physical activity (≥150 min/week moderate-to-vigorous aerobic plus resistance training 2 days/week) to improve lipids and overall cardiovascular health.⁠

This aligns with the 2026 AHA Dietary Guidance to Improve Cardiovascular Health and the 2026 ACC Scientific Statement on Nutrition for Prevention and Management of Cardiovascular Disease.

Core features of a heart-healthy pattern:

Energy balance for healthy weight.

Plenty of varied vegetables and fruits.

Whole grains over refined.

Healthy protein sources (emphasizing plant sources like legumes, nuts, seeds, and fish over red/processed meat).

Unsaturated fats (liquid plant oils, nuts, seeds, fish) in place of saturated fat.

Minimally processed foods over ultraprocessed foods.

Minimize added sugars and sodium.

Limit or avoid alcohol (do not start for purported benefits).⁠

Dietary cholesterol is no longer a primary target for most people.

Overall diet quality, food sources, and degree of processing matter more than single nutrients.

These patterns are typically high in fiber and keep saturated fat low (unlikely to exceed ~10% of energy), supporting modest LDL-C reduction, better triglycerides, blood pressure, weight, and glycemic control.

In practice: Optimize diet and other lifestyle factors first and sustain them lifelong; use updated risk tools, Lp(a), selective ApoB/CAC, and goal-directed therapy (statins ± non-statins) as indicated.

Individualized discussion with a clinician is essential, as recommendations depend on personal risk, values, and comorbidities.

These are evidence-based clinical guidelines, not personalized medical advice.

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