By Tudor Tarita

June 24, 2026

A single blood test has linked vitamin C levels to MRI signs of brain aging in more than 2,000 older adults.

In a large study from Japan, people with lower vitamin C levels in their blood tended to have smaller gray matter volume and weaker connectivity in the brain’s default mode network, a set of regions involved in memory, attention, and self-reflection.

That doesn’t mean that oranges prevent dementia and the study was observational, so it cannot prove cause and effect. But it does suggest that there might be something in this vitamin that is good for your brain.

What the Researchers Measured

The study included 2,044 adults over age 64 from Hirosaki City, Japan.

Their median age was 69, and about 61% were women. All were part of the Iki-Iki Health Promotion Project, a population study focused on dementia, stroke, heart disease, and aging.

Researchers drew blood after an overnight fast and measured plasma vitamin C, the form circulating in the bloodstream.

They also scanned each participant’s brain using MRI.

(A) anterior DMN; (B) posterior DMN-I, including the PCC and precuneus; (C) posterior DMN-II, including the PCC, precuneus, inferior parietal cortex, and lateral temporal cortices. Nagaya et al.

The team looked at gray matter, which contains many of the brain’s nerve cell bodies, and white matter, which helps brain regions communicate.

They then studied the default mode network (DMN), a set of connected brain regions active during memory, self-reflection, and mind-wandering.

The DMN has drawn attention because its connections often weaken in conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, mild cognitive impairment, Parkinson’s disease, and depression, but there’s much we don’t know about it.

After adjusting for age, sex, education, cognitive test scores, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, drinking, and physical activity, the researchers looked for patterns, and they found one: people with lower plasma vitamin C levels tended to have lower gray matter volume and weaker default mode network connectivity.

In essence terms, this means that people with lower vitamin C levels tended to show signs of a less well-preserved aging brain.

It doesn’t necessarily mean that low vitamin C damages the brain, but the vitamin may help keeping the brain healthy as people age.

Why, Thought?

MRI scans of the default mode network. John Graner/Neuroimaging Department/National Intrepid Center of Excellence/Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Researchers are now very keen to understand why this happens.

Tomohiro Shintaku, a radiologist at Hirosaki University and a study author, described the result as a hypothesis generator.

“Our study demonstrates that higher plasma vitamin C levels are associated with better preserved structural connectivity of the default mode network (DMN), a key brain network involved in cognitive function,” he said.

“This finding generates the exciting hypothesis that a diet rich in vitamin C might play a supportive role in maintaining brain health and mitigating age-related cognitive decline in older adults.”

That “might” matters. The study captured one moment in time. It cannot show whether low vitamin C contributed to brain changes, whether declining brain health changed people’s diets, or whether another factor shaped both.

The effects were also modest. A single nutrient rarely explains much about the brain on its own.

Blood pressure, blood sugar, exercise, smoking, sleep, body weight, income, and overall diet may all play roles.

But even considering all this, it’s still a very intriguing link.

A Nutrient Worth Watching

Humans cannot make vitamin C. We have to get it from food, including citrus fruits, berries, tomatoes, potatoes and leafy greens.

Vitamin C has drawn interest because the brain seems to guard it carefully: one human study found ascorbic acid levels roughly three times higher in cerebrospinal fluid than in serum, and reviews describe it as a major antioxidant in the brain.

This isn’t the first study to suggest a link between Vitamin C and the brain.

A 2017 systematic review found that people with healthier vitamin C status often performed better on cognitive tests, while people with cognitive impairment tended to have lower vitamin C levels.

A 2019 study linked higher vitamin C concentrations with better performance on tasks involving attention, working memory, focus, and decision speed.

More recently, a study of hospitalized adults over 75 found that vitamin C deficiency was associated with cognitive impairment, while a 2025 analysis of older U.S. adults reported that higher vitamin C intake was linked with better cognitive function.

The new study adds a direct brain-imaging signal to earlier research linking higher vitamin C intake or status with better cognitive outcomes.

Its strength lies in measuring vitamin C in blood rather than relying only on food questionnaires.

“What I found most fascinating about this research is that we were able to detect these subtle but significant associations between a single nutritional factor and large-scale brain networks by utilizing a robust, community-based cohort of over 2,000 older adults,” Shintaku said.

“It truly highlights the potential impact of our everyday dietary habits on our brain structures.”

The next step is slower and harder: follow people for years, measure vitamin C repeatedly and test whether diet changes alter brain trajectories.

For now, the study does not turn vitamin C into a brain supplement. It strengthens a simpler case: a diet rich in fruits and vegetables may support brain aging as part of a broader pattern of health.

The study was published in the journal PLOS ONE.