By George Institute for Global Health

November 5, 2026

Researchers from The George Institute for Global Health assessed the health benefits of switching the salt supply to potassium-enriched salt across 193 countries.

They found almost 3 million deaths and 10 million new cases of cardiovascular and kidney disease could be prevented globally each year.

The research is published in Nature Health.

Bruce Neal, senior professorial fellow at The George Institute, said the health gains would be widespread and could avert as many as one in 10 cardiovascular deaths in most countries.

“Consuming too much sodium and not enough potassium are well-established causes of high blood pressure—a major risk factor for life-threatening conditions like strokes, heart attacks and kidney disease.

Switching to potassium-enriched salt addresses both these dietary issues at the same time, with substantial health benefits,” he said.

“While a global shift from regular salt to a potassium-enriched substitute is aspirational, this is a starting point to get countries thinking about the opportunity—with much greater potential and at much lower cost than many drug-based treatments.”

Replacing Sodium with Potassium

Potassium-enriched salt is made by replacing some of the sodium chloride—which makes up regular table salt—with potassium chloride.

It looks, tastes and cooks like regular salt.

In 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) endorsed the use of potassium-enriched salt to reduce blood pressure and the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Worldwide, one in three adults aged 30–79 have high blood pressure (hypertension), equivalent to around 1.4 billion people.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death and disability globally, causing 19.2 million deaths in 2023, an increase of nearly 50% over the last 30 years.

The study examined a range of hypothetical scenarios, from a full global switch of all salt to more targeted use among people with diagnosed and treated high blood pressure.

Even the most limited level of switching still showed major health gains.

Managing Risks in Kidney Disease

While the potential benefits are large, one concern is the risk of high potassium levels (hyperkalemia) in people with advanced kidney disease.

The study found, however, that even among patients with advanced kidney disease the benefits outweighed the risks.

“People with serious kidney disease and those taking medications that significantly raise blood potassium levels need to take precautions. Risks for this group can be managed effectively through patient education, product labeling and clinical oversight,” said nephrologist Vivek Jha, senior professorial fellow at The George Institute in India.

Bringing the Food Industry on Board

Neal highlighted the need for country-specific strategies, tailored to whether most sodium intake comes from household salt or processed foods.

“To realize the maximum benefits from switching to potassium-enriched salt, we need to see the food industry in Europe and North America—where over 70% of salt intake comes from processed and restaurant foods—get on board. This would also require investigating ways to scale up the production of potassium chloride to meet demand,” he said.

BOTTOMLINE

A new modeling study estimates that switching from regular salt to potassium-enriched salt could prevent nearly 3 million deaths and about 10 million new cases of cardiovascular and kidney disease worldwide each year.⁠

What the “healthier salt” is

It is potassium-enriched salt (also called reduced-sodium or salt substitute).

Regular table salt is nearly 100% sodium chloride (NaCl). The healthier version replaces a portion of the sodium chloride with potassium chloride (KCl)—commonly a 75% NaCl / 25% KCl blend.

It looks, tastes, and cooks like ordinary salt, so it can be used as a direct swap for cooking, seasoning, and food preservation.

The dual benefit comes from lowering excess sodium (which raises blood pressure) while raising low potassium intake (which also helps lower blood pressure).

Most people worldwide consume too much sodium and too little potassium.

Supporting evidence

This builds on the Salt Substitute and Stroke Study (SSaSS), a large cluster-randomized trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2021.

It involved about 21,000 high-risk adults (prior stroke or older adults with uncontrolled high blood pressure) in rural China, followed for nearly five years:

Stroke risk fell by 14%

Major cardiovascular events fell by 13%

All-cause death fell by 12%

No significant increase in clinical hyperkalemia (dangerously high blood potassium)

Later analyses (including in stroke survivors) confirmed similar benefits.

Blood pressure reductions were modest on average (around 3 mm Hg systolic in the main trial) but meaningful at population scale.⁠

The new global modeling study (2026)

Researchers at The George Institute for Global Health modeled the potential impact of switching salt supplies across 193 countries.

Their estimates, published in Nature Health, include:

Benefits are largest in places with high cardiovascular disease burden and large populations. Even targeting only people with diagnosed or treated hypertension produces substantial gains.

The WHO endorsed potassium-enriched salt in 2025 as a strategy to reduce blood pressure and cardiovascular risk.

Important caveats

People with advanced kidney disease or those taking medications that raise potassium levels face a higher risk of hyperkalemia. Risks can often be managed with education, labeling, and clinical oversight; the study suggests benefits may still outweigh risks for many in this group, but individual medical advice is essential.⁠

Full impact requires industry adoption (especially in Europe and North America, where >70% of salt intake comes from processed and restaurant foods) and scaling potassium chloride production.

These are modeled projections based on trial data and assumptions about uptake and effects; real-world results depend on how widely and consistently the switch is adopted.

In short, this is a low-cost, practical intervention with strong trial evidence for blood pressure and hard outcomes, plus large, modeled population benefits.

Products are already available in some markets under names like Lite Salt or Heart Salt.

It is not a complete solution to high salt intake, but it addresses two major dietary drivers of high blood pressure at once.

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