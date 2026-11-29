By Kyle Mizokami

November 29, 2026

A proposed law that would have compelled the U.S. government to collect sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), make them public, and establish a review board to analyze them passed on December 14—though it was heavily gutted and less useful to UAP seekers than originally intended.

With rare bipartisan support, Congress advanced the legislation, called the UAP Disclosure Act of 2023, in an attempt to establish a formal collection process for UAP sightings.

House lawmakers demand transparency from leaders on UAP amendment’s inclusion in Defense bill

However, the whole act did not make the final cut into a formal law because top leaders from both the House and Senate reportedly wanted to kill it over fears of accidentally spilling government secrets.

The Great UFO Reawakening

In 2017, a groundbreaking, front-page article in the New York Times described a UFO sighting from U.S. Navy personnel off the coast of Southern California.

The UFO was accompanied by a larger vessel in the water, and was tracked by the SPY-1 radar of the guided missile cruiser USS Princeton.

To this day, the sighting remains a mystery.

Subsequent articles revealed even more sightings by Navy personnel and the existence of a semi-secret government organization dedicated to resolving UFO sightings: the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program.

‘Wow, What Is That?’ Navy Pilots Report Unexplained Flying Objects

Glowing Auras and ‘Black Money’: The Pentagon’s Mysterious U.F.O. Program

In May 2022, as interest spiked in what the government now calls “unidentified aerial phenomena,” Congress began to hold meetings on them.

Even more explosive hearings took place in summer 2023, when a former government insider alleged a covert arm of the government not only recovered alien craft to reverse engineer them, but held onto “non-human biologics,” which were ostensibly aliens.

Crashed UFOs, “non-human biologics,” and defense contractor skimming were all on the table.

Disclosure Act

For some time now, UFO activists have been advocating for so-called “disclosure” of UAPs, which is when the U.S. government is compelled (or voluntarily chooses) to reveals what it knows about UAPs.

This implies that the government know more than it says it does about UAPs, and that there is a secret arm of government that investigates UFOs, recovers alien bodies, and may even have some form of relationship with alien civilizations.

Discussion of UFO disclosure tends to undermine itself with conspiracies and wild predictions, which is why it typically goes nowhere.

This time, however, the rest of the country seemed to catch on—for a while, anyway.

The Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Disclosure Act of 2023 was proposed as an amendment to the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (the law that defines the defense budget).

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D–New York) and Senator Mike Rounds (R–South Dakota) submitted the legislation.

In a political climate defined by division, the UAP Disclosure Act was a rare example of bipartisan cooperation, a sign that the issue had wide support among both parties.

Four brightly glowing unidentified objects appeared in the sky at 9:35 a.m. on July 15, 1952 over a parking lot. Getty Images

The act would have compelled the National Archives to collect all federal government records on UAP sightings and make them available to the general public.

It would force virtually every government agency, including the Department of Defense, the Central Intelligence Agency, the Department of Energy, and even the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency, to submit UAP data to an “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Records Collection.”

Releases could be postponed for up to 25 years if it constituted a threat to U.S. national security.

The process is modeled on the release of government information on the John F. Kennedy assassination.

Knives Out

Earlier this month, however, The Hill reported that the act was in danger of not being included in the 2024 defense appropriations policy act.

The report stated that House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers (R–Alabama) and House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner (R–Ohio) “were looking to quash the act.”

The attempt to stamp it out “even appeared to have the support of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Kentucky) and new House Speaker Mike Johnson (R–Louisiana).”

Earlier this week, the conference report on the defense budget noted that although the Senate’s version includes the Schumer–Rounds act, the House of Representatives’ defense budget “contains no similar provisions.”

Today, what actually passed into law is an agreement to collect government sighting and other data, but without a President-appointed review board that would review it for declassification.

The excuse is that lack of cooperation between the defense and intelligence communities could lead to inadvertently releasing secret information.

In other words, the UAP Disclosure Act has been heavily watered down.

The U.S. government will collect the UAP sighting data, but after that, it’s not clear if the public will have access to any of it.

The public may have to wait 25 years to see the fruits of this act, and even then, the president can keep them secret.

It’s also curious that the act doesn’t mandate the defense and intelligence communities to coordinate better.

Instead of commanding the bureaucracy to work together—or else—the fact that it can’t is used as an excuse to not do anything.

The Takeaway

The new, watered-down Disclosure Act is a step forward, but it’s just one step when the original act would have allowed 3–4 steps.

It’s baffling that a Congress more than willing to bend the federal government to its will would simply throw up its hands and blame the government for the inability to safely declassify UAP data.

\Perhaps this was poorly thought out, perhaps those who had the knives out simply thought it was a poor use of government resources.

One thing is for sure: whatever the cause of the UAP phenomenon, the new UAP Disclosure Act will do very little to get to the roots of it, and will do even less for the public.

READ MORE:

The US Air Force Asked This Man to Investigate UFOs—Then Pushed Him Away After What He Found

Pentagon Contractor Planned Bunker to Store ‘Retrieved’ UFO Hardware and ‘Exotic’ Biological Samples

A JOURNEY THROUGH THE AGES: The Global History of UFO Sightings

The US Government Knew the Weird Truth About the Roswell UFO—But Kept it Secret for 47 Years

UFO Tracker Maps Eerie Clusters of Unidentified Objects Lurking Beneath US Shorelines: ‘We’re being lied to’

BOTTOMLINE

The article accurately summarizes key aspects of the FY2024 National Defense Authorization Act (Public Law 118-31, Sections 1841–1843), signed December 22, 2023.⁠

This law requires the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to establish a dedicated Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) Records Collection (now Record Group 615).

Federal agencies must identify, review, organize, and transmit digital copies of relevant records to NARA.

The collection covers government, government-provided, or government-funded records relating to UAP (the official term for what is commonly called UFOs), technologies of unknown origin, and non-human intelligence.⁠

The enacted law does not require unrestricted or automatic public release of everything. ⁠

This is primarily about gathering and centralizing existing government records (including those documenting investigations and sightings), not a new system that automatically collects and publishes every civilian UFO report.

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) handles analysis and reporting mainly from military, government, and contractor sources; a fully open public reporting portal has not been implemented.

In 2026, separate executive-branch efforts under the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE) have released multiple batches of declassified historical and other files publicly (hosted at war.gov/ufo), independent of the NDAA records-collection mandate.

The fuller UAP Disclosure Act (with a review board and stronger disclosure rules) has advanced in the House as part of later defense bills but has not been enacted in full.

In short, the 2024 law does force systematic collection and transfer of UAP-related government records to a central archive with pathways for public access to releasable material, while preserving significant ability to withhold sensitive information under defined standards.

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