Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelley's avatar
Kelley
2h

Sad but true. All info that greeted me today, said The Wurld at large is a decaying mess swiftly poisoning the mind, body, soul. So much for health & happiness. 2025 just took a nosedive into an abyssssss. 📣Mourning, have a grate day/💭💬🔔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture