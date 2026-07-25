By American Media Group

July 25, 2026

A message hits that many Americans are no longer willing to ignore.

At a moment when millions are filing taxes and watching their money disappear into a system they increasingly distrust, a powerful statement from President Donald Trump is reigniting a debate that goes far beyond policy.

It cuts straight into the foundation of how America collects money — and who really benefits from it.

According to President Trump, the reason Americans are still paying income tax today is not necessity, not fairness, but something far more disturbing: foreign pressure and political compromise at the highest levels.

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S CLAIM — HOW THE SYSTEM CHANGED AND WHY IT STILL EXISTS

Speaking on Joe Rogan’s platform, President Trump laid out a version of history that challenges the accepted narrative and reframes the entire purpose of the income tax system.

He pointed to a time in early American economic history when the country operated very differently, emphasizing that the United States once relied heavily on tariffs instead of taxing its own citizens directly.

In his words, the shift toward income tax in the early 1900s was not a smart evolution, but a mistake driven by external influence.

As he explained:

Within that statement sits a larger accusation — one that resonates strongly with a growing segment of the public:

A DIFFERENT AMERICA — WHEN THE COUNTRY TAXED OTHERS, NOT ITS OWN PEOPLE

President Trump went further, describing a period when the United States was not just stable, but financially overflowing.

He referenced a late 19th-century moment when the government allegedly had so much revenue from tariffs that it didn’t know what to do with it, even forming commissions to decide how to manage the surplus.

In that system, the burden was not placed on American workers, but on foreign goods entering the country.

The contrast he draws is sharp:

This framing taps into a broader economic frustration, especially among those who feel that globalization has come at the expense of the American worker.

FOREIGN PRESSURE AND POLITICAL POWER — THE CORE ACCUSATION

At the heart of President Trump’s argument is a claim that goes beyond economics and into the structure of power itself.

He suggests that foreign countries pushed aggressively to eliminate tariffs because they wanted easier access to American markets without paying the cost.

According to his statement, this pressure succeeded not because it made sense for the U.S., but because politicians were influenced — financially and politically — to allow it.

The implication is direct and serious:

Whether one agrees fully or not, the impact of that message is undeniable.

It reframes taxation not as a neutral system, but as a result of strategic decisions with long-term consequences.

THE MODERN CONSEQUENCE — WHY THE IRS IS NOW UNDER FIRE

In today’s context, this argument feeds directly into a growing movement calling for fundamental change.

For many Americans, the IRS represents:

President Trump’s remarks amplify a sentiment that is already gaining traction:

That is where the call to abolish the IRS enters the picture, not just as a slogan, but as a reflection of deeper dissatisfaction.

FINAL TAKE — A DEBATE THAT IS NO LONGER GOING AWAY

What makes this moment significant is not just the claim itself, but the timing and the audience.

On Tax Day, when Americans are most aware of what they are paying and what they are receiving in return, a message like this lands differently.

It does not feel abstract. It feels immediate.

President Trump’s argument brings together several powerful themes:

Whether seen as a challenge to the system or a call for transformation, one thing is clear: the conversation about taxation, power, and accountability in America is far from settled.

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BOTTOMLINE

In the October 2024 Rogan interview, President Trump framed the late-19th-century high-tariff era (associated with figures like William McKinley) as a time of relative U.S. prosperity funded by taxing foreign goods rather than domestic incomes and portrayed the shift as a mistake influenced by foreign interests.

Before the 16th Amendment (proposed 1909, ratified 1913), the federal government relied primarily on tariffs, customs duties, and excise taxes.

An earlier Civil War-era income tax was temporary; an 1894 attempt was struck down by the Supreme Court in Pollock.

Progressives pushed the amendment to enable a direct, unapportioned income tax, arguing tariffs were regressive (raising prices on consumers, including lower-income households) and that taxing higher incomes was fairer as government needs grew.

Foreign governments and exporters did oppose high U.S. protective tariffs (standard trade politics), and domestic free trade vs. protectionism debates were intense.

The change reflected Progressive Era domestic politics, revenue needs, and constitutional workaround after the Supreme Court ruling.

Tariffs remained significant but were gradually overshadowed as income and payroll taxes scaled up, especially with World Wars and the expansion of federal programs.

Under the second Trump administration, there has been real policy interest in heavy tariffs, staffing cuts at the IRS, elimination of certain programs (e.g., Direct File), tax cuts, and proposals that would shrink the income-tax base or replace parts of the system.

Calls to “abolish the IRS”, often linked to specific controversies (audit complaints, error cases, fraud findings via DOGE-style reviews, or complexity).

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