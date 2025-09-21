Tuzara Post Newsletter

Luca E Majno
2h

Begging your pardon, block me if you wish, but I think this is simply Rothschild and its minions finishing off their project of getting rid of Gaza… and Israel was instrumental to be created for those means…

Meanwhile, since even before 1948, the new arrivals decimate kill murder rape steal all the resources and goods from people and tribes and nations in the Middle East, ever since making the excuse of 9/11 to even get in there…

That was executed by Israel to begin with under Rothschild orders… and they are so proud of it that they announced it on their website…

Dan
3h

Yes HAMAS needs to be eradicated not just defunded! That does not however in any way justify indiscriminate slaughter of innocent civilian collaterals. That’s not antisemitic it’s the reality of humanitarian law and is applied to all with any morality and ethics.

