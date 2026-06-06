By Cristina Laila

June 6, 2026

Acting DNI Bill Pulte is preparing to fire a “large number” of Deep State Intel Community members.

According to The Wall Street Journal, President Trump has urged Bill Pulte to “start the process” of firing intel officials.

President Trump said he wants to reduce the size of the federal intel agencies.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

President Trump said he wants Bill Pulte, his incoming acting director of national intelligence, to begin the process of firing a large number of employees as part of a shake-up of the U.S. intelligence community.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Friday, President Trump said he has privately told Pulte that he believes the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, or ODNI, which oversees 18 federal intelligence agencies and units, is “unnecessary and/or too big.”

“I’d like to see it smaller. I think there are a lot of people in there that shouldn’t be there,” President Trump said, pointing to holdovers from the criminal Biden and Obama administrations.

Asked whether he is calling on Pulte to fire people, President Trump said he wants him to “start the process,” adding that his eventual nominee to serve in the role permanently should continue that work.

President Trump stunned many of his own advisers when he said earlier this week that he was appointing Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, as his intelligence chief.

The move was met with skepticism from some Republicans on Capitol Hill, who raised concerns about Pulte’s lack of national security experience.

President Trump this week announced he appointed Pulte to serve as the Acting Director of National Intelligence.

Bill Pulte is currently the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and the chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

“I am appointing the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, William J. Pulte, to serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence,” Trump said.

“William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, a substantial increase from where it was just 12 months ago. During this period, he will remain Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac. Congratulations to Director Pulte!” he added.

On Thursday, President Trump told reporters at the White House that Pulte is serving only as the Acting DNI and that he is interviewing other candidates for the permanent position.

Three Republican Senators on Thursday joined the Democrats and voted to block Bill Pulte from serving as the Acting Director of National Intelligence.

Three Republican Senators Vote with Democrats to Block Pulte From Serving as Acting DNI – Vote Fails Anyway

RINO Senators Cassidy, Collins and Murkowski voted for a Democrat sponsored amendment that would bar a Senate-confirmed head of another department from serving as Acting DNI.

Senator Mark Warner introduced the amendment to block Pulte from serving as Acting DNI.

The amendment failed in a 49-49 vote.

READ MORE:

President Trump Appoints Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte as Acting Intelligence Chief

EXCLUSIVE: Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard resigns from Trump Cabinet

DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE (DNI) GABBARD EXPOSES CONSPIRACY USED BY CONGRESS TO IMPEACH PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Key Intelligence Watchdogs Resign in Wake of President Trump’s Win

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump has publicly stated that he wants Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Bill Pulte to begin firing a “large number” of employees in the U.S. intelligence community—specifically within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), which coordinates the 18 spy agencies—as part of a broader shake-up.

Because it’s an acting role, no immediate Senate confirmation is required (he can serve up to ~210 days under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act).

The goal, per President Trump, is to reduce staffing (Gabbard had already cut ~25% to roughly 1,500 people) and target what he and supporters call entrenched “Deep State” or treasonous Obama/Biden-era holdovers accused of bias, leaks, or politicization.

Many President Trump allies (including some GOP senators) see this as fulfilling promises to “drain the swamp” in the intel community, arguing the bureaucracy has grown bloated and needs reform to prevent future weaponization against conservatives.

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