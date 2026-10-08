By Baxter Dmitry

October 8, 2026

Children harvested for adrenochrome — live. A crowd of hundreds of A-list celebrities baying for blood and roaring their approval every time a child was sacrificed to Moloch.

But it was the centerpiece of the dining experience that left him scarred for life.

He says hundreds of Swifties gave up their unborn children for the ceremony.

And what he revealed next is so heinous, so unspeakably evil, it could burn Hollywood to the ground. Hundreds of A-list careers. Gone.

Adam Sandler met with Wendy Williams in a secret interview location in New York earlier this week. Secret location. Secret interview. And he’s just getting started.

Adam Sandler just gave the secret interview of the year to Wendy Williams, who is hell bent on exposing the Satanists and pedophiles in the entertainment industry, and bringing them to justice.

Ever since Sandler exposed the Clooneys’ pizza parties on their private island, Wendy’s had him number one on her interview list.

The corrupt industry tried to destroy Wendy. She was speaking too much truth.

So they canceled her. Muzzled her. Took away her voice, locked her up and sold the world a lie. They said she is suffering from dementia. They said she has lost her mind.

But they made a fatal mistake. They underestimated her.

Now she’s back. And she’s more dangerous than ever. She’s been conducting top-secret interviews with stars she knows are on the edge of breaking.

This week, she finally convinced Adam Sandler to meet with her in New York.

And he revealed why he officiated Taylor Swift’s Satanic wedding. And why he is now now living in fear for his life.

Adam Sandler has long been terrified of Taylor Swift. Why?

Because he knows that Taylor Swift is not a child-safe zone.

He says everybody in the industry knows the truth about Taylor. And he has his own kids to protect.

Sandler says it was after signing the contract, that things began to get weird.

Very weird. Illuminati-level weird.

NDAs signed in blood. Fifty million dollars worth of security. No phones.

No cameras. No media. Now… you ever wonder what happens when the richest, most famous people on Earth think nobody’s watching?

Adam Sandler says the Taylor Swift wedding was the most depraved Illuminati freak show since Stanley Kubrick’s funeral.

The Illuminati A-list completely let loose… and they dropped their masks.

We are just getting started. Adam Sandler lets rip and holds nothing back. And as for the celebrities in attendance? They’re about to wish they’d kept those masks on.

According to Adam Sandler, the food and drink at the Satanic wedding of the century was sourced from children. Red champagne. All night long.

And when it came time to feast? The celebrity elite sat down to dishes prepared by the world’s finest chefs.

Now — you’re thinking Michelin stars, right? You’re thinking caviar.

You’re thinking truffles. No. Every chef in that kitchen was provided with child flesh… and told to make their masterpieces.

This is what Hollywood Satanism really looks like in 2026.

Not some edgy music video. Not disturbing “art.”

It’s Taylor Swift — literal daughter of Anton LaVey — drinking fresh adrenochrome from sacrificed children while a thousand of the biggest names in the industry cheer, top up their glasses, and get high on the devil’s narcotic.

The question is: why do they hate God with all of their soul?

Then came the big reveal. Adam Sandler revealed that a hundred Swifties offered up their unborn children to the ceremony.

To their dark lord. All for a chance to party with the Illuminati elite. In utter depravity.

They don’t hide it because they’re ashamed. They hide it because they know most of you still wouldn’t believe how deep it goes.

We are living in critical times, and here at The People’s Voice, we are on a mission to expose the elite and hold them to account before it’s too late.

READ MORE:

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American Actress Alicia Silverstone Exposes ‘Adrenochrome Ritual’ at Taylor Swift ‘Satanic’ Wedding Ceremony

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT SECRET IDENTITY REVEALED – BARRETT WAS TRAINED AS A CHILD BY SATANISTS AND IS A SECRET WEAPON OF A FOREIGN POWER

Top Republican Asks How Fake Biden Regime ‘Lost Track’ Of 300,000 Illegal Migrant Children who are now being sex trafficked

BOTTOMLINE

Adam Sandler did officiate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding on July 3, 2026, at Madison Square Garden.

Swift’s representatives confirmed this to outlets including The New York Times and People.

The connection is ordinary—Kelce had a cameo in Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2, and Sandler has said his family is Swift fans.

Reports describe a conventional celebrity ceremony with family roles (Austin Swift as “man of honor,” Jason Kelce as best man).

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