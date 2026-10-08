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Tina Helmuth's avatar
Tina Helmuth
Oct 8

If you want to get a rich as her/him you have to sell your soul so to speak - did you miss it when Dolly Parton flashed the devil's horns and said she wanted their first baby? The demons are loose and running the world, but Adam and Wendy need to be careful, lots of suicides taking place these days! You think Beyonce and Jay Z aren't in this mess as well?

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Janice
Oct 8Edited

If you watch his/her concerts this fits the image he/she projects. Satanic rituals. All the signs and props, signals he/she does are indeed satanic. What more do the sheep need? Then again most of the asleep believe WHAT THEY WANT TO BELIEVE. I say he/she because I heard she is really a he (allegedly). Most in Hollywood are not the gender we are told they are. Just another shock to the asleep, right?

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