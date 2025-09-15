By Hal Turner

September 15, 2025

After the brutal assassination of Charlie Kirk, Democrats, liberals, Socialists, and their ilk are now calling for the deaths of "millions" more of we normal people, who hold Conservative (i.e. normal) values.

It is time, now, to prepare to protect yourself and your family.

We begin in Atlanta, GA with this left-winger, who calls for the murder of Charlie Kirk's wife and kids, saying "all of them" who think as Charlie Kirk did.

Specifically, she said of Charlie Kirk "Don't stop with him . . . . get rid of them all." She goes on to suggest people kill ". . . the ones above him; your Mayor, your City Councilman," suggests the same for Employees of Georgia Power (the electric company) "who keep raising rates," then continues to say Charlie Kirk's wife and kids "need to go too."

This woman has been tentatively identified as Nory Bell of Atlanta, GA:

Next, we head out to Los Angeles, CA and meet Erik Travis, a teacher at Fairfax High School in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Erik says right-wingers "have a target on their back, and deserve to die."

Did you catch that specific phrase, "deserve to die."

In 2009, I wrote an editorial on this radio show website about three federal judges in Chicago, who ruled there was no Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in Chicago.

I wrote extensively about a ruling they made on June 1, 2009, and opined "These Judges deserve to be killed."

For those words, I was arrested by the FBI, denied bail, put on trial THREE TIMES: December 2009 - Hung Jury, 9 voting NOT guilty.

Tried a second time in March 2010 where they actually brought the three judges I wrote about, into court to testify against me.

I am the ONLY living American who has ever had three sitting federal judges come to court and testify against him.

That trial, like the first, resulted in a hung jury, 10 voting NOT guilty.

The third trial - by then I was Bankrupt from legal fees and being incarcerated -- I was given a public defender. He blew the case so badly that on Friday, August 13, 2010, I was convicted. 33 months in federal prison!

So this guy just uttered basically the same words I did . . . . where is his jail cell?

Or is it only we right-wingers who get sent to prison for words?

Next, from the social media platform "Twitch" most popular streamers, Hasan Piker, with 2.3 MILLION subscribers, calling for conservative blood: “Left wingers, liberals, you need to start showing your opponents guns, you need to start shagging these Mother Fuckers, letting their intestines ride out on stage, just slice them up and then dice em…”

Hasan Piker is the single biggest streamer on Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, which acquired the company in 2014 for $970 million. Amazon operates Twitch through its subsidiary, Twitch Interactive.

WE ARE NOW AT WAR

It is no exaggeration to say we are at war. We are all Charlie Kirk.

They want to kill us all. They hated Charlie because he was a real Christian, because he was a loving husband and father.

A lot of these left-wingers are Devil Worshippers. When I call folks like Antifa "devil worshipers," it is because they literally say it.

The left-wing appears to be under Demon possession. Satanic. Mob psychosis. These people are terrorists, they mean business, and folks like you and me need to get prepared. They have hit lists; targets!

The Left didn’t even have the strategic awareness to lay low for a few days after the killing of Charlie Kirk, or even pretend to calm down their rhetoric.

They cranked it up… They hate us, and they don’t care if we know it. They wish harm upon us all, and they have no intention of apologizing for it. Evil.

The remarks and citations shown above aren't even a tiny fraction of the Tsunami of Hate coming from Liberals, Democrats, Socialist and their ilk.

It's continuing and growing worse every day.

You know who has absolutely noticed all the Democrats celebrating Charlie’s assassination? The next assassin. The next zombie-minded Liberal.

The question is, who among us on the right, will be their next victim?

Let that sink in for a moment.

There are far more of us normal people than there are these left-wing maniacs.

Since it is a fight they want - and they proved it with the murder of Charlie Kirk and the ongoing worsening, calls for the rest of us to be killed -- then it is a fight that HAS TO BE fought. There is no choice now.

Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform "X" said it succinctly:

BOTTOMLINE

Charlie Kirk, the prominent conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was assassinated by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who was arrested shortly after on charges including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, and felony discharge of a firearm.

Robinson, described as having been "radicalized online," is not cooperating with authorities, and the motive remains under investigation, though early speculation points to political animus.

The killing has sparked widespread mourning in conservative circles and has also reignited debates about political violence in the U.S., drawing parallels to the turbulent 1960s.

"Democrats, liberals, Socialists, and their ilk" have escalated post-assassination by openly calling for the deaths of "millions" of conservatives or Americans, framing it as a "battle cry to murder all conservatives and those who believe in God and family."

If anything, some conservative voices have intensified blame toward Democrats and the media. For instance, Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden declared "the gloves are off" and accused the left of fostering violence.

This tragedy underscores the risks of heated political discourse, but evidence points to cross-aisle condemnations rather than escalation from one side.

WATCH: Geiger Capital on X: "Stephen Miller is going nuclear… “This is not fringe anymore. Tape, after tape. Federal workers, bureaucrats, educators, professors, nurses… people celebrating and cheering the assassination of Charlie Kirk! There is a domestic terrorist movement growing in this country.” https://t.co/dZZN4UFwyK" / X

I don’t care how it could be a RICO charge, a conspiracy charge, conspiracy against the United States, insurrection, but we are going to do what it takes to dismantle the organizations and the entities that are fomenting riots, that are doxing, that are trying to inspire terrorism, that are committing acts of wanton violence.

“It has to stop. And my message is to all of the domestic terrorists in this country spreading this evil hate, you want us to live in fear? We will not live in fear, but you will live in exile.“

