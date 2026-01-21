By Kristinn Taylor

January 21, 2026

Air Force One made a sudden U-turn as it passed Long Island less than an hour after President Donald Trump departed for Davos, Switzerland, according to flight trackers.

After minutes of concern among Trump supporters online, the White House told reporters a minor electrical issue prompted the turnback and that Trump would board another plane at Joint Base Andrews for the trip to Davos.

Nick Sorter was one of the first to report on the sudden U-turn, adding that a motorcade was seen speeding through D.C. toward Andrews.

White House pool report:

More from News Nation White House reporter Kellie Meyer:

UPDATE:

CBS News reporter Ed O’Keefe reported Air Force One landed safely at Joint Base Andrews just past 11 p.m. EDT.

Henry posted a list of administration officials traveling with President Trump: Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, James Blair, Beau Harrison, Stephen Miller, Robert Gabriel, Steven Cheung, Kevin Hassett, Karoline Leavitt, Will Scharf, Ross Worthington, Amb. Monica Crowley”

UPDATE:

President Trump wheels up again for Davos just after midnight,

BOTTOMLINE

Air Force One Makes Sudden U-Turn, Returns to DC After Electrical Issue, President Trump to Switch Planes for Trip to Davos After Safe Landing at Joint Base Andrews

White House officials described the problem as “minor,” noting that journalists on board experienced brief flickering lights in the press cabin, but the decision to return was made out of an abundance of caution.

AF1 had to divert back to Andrews because there was a bomb threat aboard. After the plane landed, POTUS switched aircraft while Secret Service & FBI checked the first VC-25A but found nothing suspicious.

President Trump quickly switched to a backup aircraft—reportedly a smaller Boeing C-32 typically used for domestic flights—and resumed his journey, arriving in Zurich, Switzerland, around 12:30 p.m. local time on January 21 (about 6:30 a.m. EST).

He then proceeded to Davos via Marine One helicopter, where he delivered remarks at the WEF despite the roughly two-hour delay.

Air Force One’s maintenance protocols are rigorous, and such incidents, while rare, highlight the emphasis on safety for presidential travel.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.