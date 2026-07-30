By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 30, 2026

Alex Jones was put on a Department of Homeland Security watchlist moments after he launched a scathing screed calling for President Trump’s impeachment Tuesday morning, Real Raw News has learned.

According to a DHS official familiar with the incident, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin became aware of Jones’ verbal strike yesterday afternoon and personally added Jones’ name and a recording of the tirade to one of several civilian watchlists maintained by the DHS.

These lists are similar to the domestic enemies lists the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) kept under the criminal Obama and Biden regimes and categorize individuals based on a perceived degree of threat.

Jones, our source added, was placed on the “Red or Hot page,” which is reserved for prominent personalities with large audiences and the gravitas to sway public opinion.

Although Jones no longer operates under the InfoWars brand, he has three million followers on X and a sizable following on his new broadcasting platform, the Alex Jones Network.

“I hate we keep these lists. They’re nondiscriminatory—conservatives, liberals, independents, doesn’t matter. If DHS feels you might cause violence or incite it, you’re on the hot list, and surveilled. That Jihadi sympathizer Hasaan Piker’s on it, and some YouTuber named Jen Welch. But so are Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson, and Candace Owens, so Jones is in good company,” our source said.

Asked whether Jones, Carlson, Fuentes, and Owens were placed on the list because of their common denominator—vociferous opposition to the Iran War—he answered, “I don’t know that for sure, but it seems likely that’s one of the reasons.”

Yesterday, Jones, a former, passionate President Trump supporter, told his audience, “The big issue is how to stop Trump. And we have to have Congress go for the war powers. They’ve tried three times to vote on war powers—they’re supposed to authorize a war. This is a war; they’re getting the draft ready. If this isn’t a war, nothing’s a war. I mean, this is absolutely out of control. And so I’m calling for it right now: 25th Amendment, impeachment, whatever needs to happen to get this front and center, to get control of our country…”

His comments engendered mixed reactions on his X feed; his supporters referred to him as a patriot fighting the good fight, while his critics accused him of betraying MAGA and President Trump.

It wasn’t the first time Jones sharply criticized President Trump’s policies.

In February, when the US and Israel started bombing Iran, he demanded President Trump be impeached, and in April lashed out over Trump’s handling of the Epstein Files, saying he had hoped “God could free Trump from demonic forces” but concluded that Trump had “totally changed from the man I once supported.”

“I can’t pretend to know Jones’ motivations,” our source said, “but we should look at the totality of mentality. Maybe he’s just bitter President Trump didn’t step in to defend him over the Sandy Hook lawsuits. Maybe Jones felt Trump owed him. Just a thought.”

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