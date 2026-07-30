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Awakening The Planet's avatar
Awakening The Planet
4h

They are just looking for reasons to try to bring down Alex Jones, again. Its pretty sad that they have nothing better to do. Probably protecting their precious pedophiles,blackmail specialists, propaganda teams, fraudsters, and bankers. Some may be members of all those groups.

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