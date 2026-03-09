Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Percy Buery's avatar
Percy Buery
7h

Well I wonder why no comments. There should be a lot of comments! My comment is that there is only one Creator-God of the heaven’s the universe, and there is Lucifer the created Light bearer, small r ruler on his prison plant Earth-so to speak, along with his accompanying fallen cohort angels, awaiting on their judgement day.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture