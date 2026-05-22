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Roger Sterling
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Seems to me that the Navy is rife with problems. We have these large, complex, expensive systems that can’t be used when needed due to operational problems. If this were a business it would have gone bankrupt long ago. These issues are not new and begs the question why haven’t they been effectively addressed?

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