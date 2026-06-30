By Baxter Dmitry

June 30, 2026

The first rule of Rape Club is: you do not talk about Rape Club. The second rule of Rape Club is: you do not talk about Rape Club. But someone just did.

This week, a series of raw, unedited audio recordings have surfaced from a private villa in Paris. The voice on the tapes belongs to one of Hollywood’s most enduring stars: Brad Pitt.

For more than thirty years, Pitt has been the golden boy: box office king, Oscar winner, the face of blockbusters that earned billions. But on these tapes, the mask is gone.

What he reveals is not just shocking… it is catastrophic.

In these recordings, Pitt does not speak in riddles. He names names.

He describes rituals. He exposes the transgender agenda. He exposes the truth about the Hollywood system most people only whisper about: a real, active organization known as Rape Club — a network of A-list stars, studio heads, financiers, and political elites who maintain their power through shared, escalating sexual crimes.

Once initiated, there is no exit. To remain at the top, you must keep participating.

The so-called “opportunities” become darker, younger, and more taboo with every year. Some members grow to crave it.

Others do it like a soul-crushing obligation — the ultimate price of superstardom.

Pitt doesn’t hold back. He reveals what really happened to the teenage Justin Bieber — the golden boy the industry pretended simply “burned out.”

He details the brutal grooming, the night Pitt tried to save him, and the horrifying aftermath.

He speaks openly about Taylor Swift, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, Tom Cruise, his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and other household names — what they endured, what they became, and the monstrous acts they now commit to stay relevant.

These tapes are seismic. Hollywood is teetering on the edge right now.

Some celebrities are quietly speaking out behind the scenes. Others are in full panic mode — hiring crisis teams, deleting their accounts, and lawyering up.

Because if Brad Pitt is telling the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth… and Justin Bieber says that he is….

…then an entire generation of idols, heroes, and role models have been compromised, owned, and weaponized by Hollywood’s Rape Club for decades.

This isn’t just another conspiracy theory. These are the confessions of a man who lived at the very top of the machine… and can no longer carry its secrets.

What you’re about to hear has never been broadcast before.

The full, uncensored recordings. Brad Pitt’s most damning revelations. The names. The places. The rituals. Watch the video if you want the truth.

This is only the beginning… and once you go down this rabbit hole, there is no coming back.

READ MORE:

Hollywood Child Star Found Dead After Exposing Ashton Kutcher as Child Trafficking Kingpin

Justin Bieber Reveals Jim Carrey “Died of Kuru” After Years of Child Meat Parties in Hollywood

Justin Bieber Exposes ‘VIP Pedophiles’ Who Almost Killed American Pop Singer and Actress Britney Spears in ‘Illuminati Blood Ritual’

FBI Seize ‘Horrific’ Obama ‘Freak Off’ Tapes Featuring Underage Justin Bieber

Child Rape Victim Testifies ‘Michelle Obama Raped Me When She Was a Man’

BOTTOMLINE

Brad Pitt leaked audio recordings from a supposed “Hollywood Rape Club” involving the abuse of a teenage Justin Bieber by VIPs with ties into broader Diddy-related rumors.

Brad Pitt has faced serious personal/legal issues (e.g., his divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie, including allegations from that 2016 plane incident, which he has denied and which were investigated).

Justin Bieber has publicly addressed industry pressures, mental health struggles, and past associations in the Diddy case.

Real Hollywood scandals (Harvey Weinstein, Diddy cases, etc.) have been investigated with evidence and legal consequences.

Hollywood has real problems with exploitation and power imbalances (documented in court cases and investigations), and anyone harmed deserves justice through proper channels.

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