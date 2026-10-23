By Baxter Dmitry

October 23, 2026

Spacey just uploaded a mysterious file to YouTube.

No warning. Just a title, “Judas”, and a phone call between himself and Ellen DeGeneres.

Medical exams at Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay proved two certainties: degenerate DeGeneres had been born a biological male and was unvaccinated.

He accuses her of killing Williams in a Satanic ritual. Boiled alive in a vat of excrement. Because the Hollywood elite thought it was funny.

For years they told us it was suicide. That story is now in pieces.

According to Spacey, Williams was sacrificed — because he wouldn’t bend the knee to the Satanic industry. Wouldn’t sell his soul. So they took it from him, recorded it, and passed the snuff film around Tinseltown like a party favor.

Spacey says he’s sitting on the motherlode: the Epstein-class kompromat.

The tapes. The names. He says he was canceled for a fraction of what these monsters do every day.

He’s got nothing left to lose — and a long list of people to settle up with.

Ellen thought 2022 was her annus horribilis. Allegations of a toxic workplace, racism, intimidation — from current and former staff. She apologized on air.

It didn’t matter. America wanted her gone. She lost her show, and her career was over.

But 2026 makes 2022 look like a warm-up. For Ellen, this is the year from hell.

First, the Epstein files exposed her as Hollywood’s most prolific cannibal who ate “dozens of kids.” Hollywood insiders revealed she murdered Anne Heche, and consumed her corpse.

Then, she began losing her eyesight and was diagnosed with kuru disease, the prion disease you can only get one way: eating the infected brain tissue of human victims.

Now Kevin Spacey has dragged her into the death of Robin Williams. 2014.

And we’ve got that bombshell phone call coming up.

Spacey says Robin Williams knew all about the Epstein class — years before the public began to wake up. He worked it into his stand-up. Jokes that spread the word about the pedophiles and the cannibals.

And for that — they put him in their crosshairs.

Robin Williams was the most endangered form of Hollywood star— an A-list actor, a box office draw, beloved by millions — who refused to bend the knee.

He succeeded on his own terms. And he called out the elite pedophile network — and mocked their shameless treatment of the rest of us — at every turn.

Hot dogs? Pizza? Robin Williams knew what the elite were doing. Jerky? That too.

He was one of the rare actors to make it to the top — and he saw it all.

The elite trafficking rings. The dangerous truth.

Yeah, he knew.

Coming up: the shocking phone call between Spacey and DeGeneres that has unleashed a firestorm in Hollywood.

But first, the question isn’t whether the conspiracy is real.

The question is: how do you survive the chaos they create? Do you submit, or do you stand and fight? Robin Williams refused to submit.

For me, there’s no choice. I stand. I fight. For liberty and freedom. We have to stop submitting to their rules — and remove ourselves from their battlefield.

Kevin Spacey is another star who saw too much. He spent years documenting everything. He knew everybody in Hollywood, from actors to executives.

He knew D.C. politicians. And he travelled with Jeffrey Epstein, the late Bill Clinton, and Bono.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part II – Bill Clinton)

He knew Ghislaine Maxwell. He knew Juliet Bryant and other Epstein survivors. He knew everyone who was anyone.

And he obsessively logged and recorded everything he did with these people. Here’s a warning shot from Spacey himself, confirming he holds compromising footage of his own.

Epstein survivor Juliet Bryant corroborates the Spacey story. And that’s critical — because it proves Spacey was collecting material on Epstein’s blackmail network.

Spacey’s footage is considered the mother lode of kompromat, exposing multiple presidents, royalty, and the dark secrets of the entertainment industry elite.

Including the notorious cannibal, Ellen DeGeneres, and the truth about the murder of Robin Williams.

We have the bombshell phone call leaked by Kevin Spacey… the phone call that reveals Ellen’s guilt… coming right up. Don’t go anywhere.

Late Thursday night, Kevin Spacey’s YouTube channel uploaded a file titled ‘Judas.’ No visuals. Just audio — a phone call — and a description underneath:

The Robin Williams “suicide” was a cover story. The hanged corpse the coroners took away was a homeless man from downtown San Francisco.

The call explained the rest. Williams had put himself in the industry’s crosshairs. He wouldn’t bend the knee. He wouldn’t harm children.

So Ellen DeGeneres was ordered to perform another ritual — to hold her place at the top. And what she and her Hollywood goons did to Robin Williams destroyed his body beyond repair.

But Spacey’s done playing by their rules. They canceled him, threw him under the bus, for a fraction of what they do every day.

Now he’s got scores to settle — and he’s starting with Ellen DeGeneres, just welcomed back into Hollywood to star in a billion-dollar children’s movie.

Ellen DeGeneres, Exposed Child-Eater, Cast as ‘Lovable Fish’ in Disney Movie — ‘We Forgive Her,’ Says Director

Ellen DeGeneres is poised for a huge Hollywood comeback less than a year after she was exposed as a child-eating cannibal in the Epstein files.

Thursday night, Kevin Spacey decided he’d seen enough.

Robin Williams defied Hollywood and the elite pedophile network. So they made his death a theological joke.

Boiled alive in a vat of excrement — because in Jewish belief, Jesus burns for all eternity in hell.

In a vat of excrement. Then his body was removed, butchered expertly, and fed to pigs.

Yeah — a pure, sacrilegious inversion of everything good in the world. In favor of everything evil.

The list of famous people who joined the dark side — who sold their soul to the devil for fame and fortune — is endless.

We see it in Hollywood, in the music industry, in the secret societies that run politics.

You might think these people have committed the unforgivable sin. That they’ve crossed a line that can never be uncrossed. But that’s wrong.

There’s only one crime they can never come back from — and that’s harming children.

Which is exactly why the industry demands its stars make the kind of sacrifices made by these monsters.

Rihanna admitted Jay-Z negotiated her soul contract. She’s not the only one.

Jack Black is on record promoting pedophilia. It just so happens he confessed he sold his soul, as well.

That’s the same Katy Perry who was exposed dining at LA’s elite Cannibal Club restaurant.

And then, during a French radio interview, she confessed that human flesh is her favourite meat.

Just to confirm the Satanic nature of the industry, Perry said that “squeamish Christians and their hypocritical virtues and morals” are to blame for cannibalism having a bad reputation.

Then just to rub our faces in it, she made a music video festishing cannibalism.

Bon Appetit.

Here at The People’s Voice, we are on a mission to expose the elite and hold them to account before it’s too late.

Several high-profile figures, most of whom were Hollywood elites, are awaiting tribunals at Tierra del Fuego, including Kevin Spacey, Lady Gaga, Tom Hanks, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part X – Tom Hanks)

The U.S. military and the Navy’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps have established a new venue to hold military tribunals for the myriad Deep State players whose names appeared on sealed indictments that President Donald J. Trump and former acting AG Jeffrey Rosen had written in the waning days of Trump’s first presidential term.

Until recently, most tribunals had been held at the military’s detention center in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, but overcrowding and limited space forced JAG to expand its operational scope, as it ramps up efforts to capture and incarcerate Deep State assets who have committed unspeakable crimes against humanity.

The U.S. military has had a secret but not-so-secret presence in the area for many years; it is the clandestine home to several B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers and was an attack drone monitoring facility under the treasonous Obama regime.

READ MORE:

JAG Arrests Ellen DeGeneres and wife, Portia de Rosi

Epstein Files Expose the Late Ellen DeGeneres as Hollywood’s Most ‘Prolific Cannibal’

Leaked Actress Anne Heche Documentary Shows Ellen Sex Trafficking Orphans to King Charles

Ellen DeGeneres’ Doppelganger confirms she left the US because of President Trump and declares she and wife Portia de Rossi are ‘staying in the UK’ for good

BOTTOMLINE

Kevin Spacey uploaded a YouTube audio file titled “Judas” containing a phone call with Ellen DeGeneres in which she admits to (or is accused of) murdering Robin Williams in a “Satanic ritual” involving boiling him in a vat of excrement, substituting a homeless man’s body for the autopsy.

Verified facts on Robin Williams’ death as reported by fake news media:

He died by suicide (hanging) on August 11, 2014, at his home in Tiburon, California. The Marin County coroner ruled the cause asphyxia due to hanging and the manner suicide. No alcohol or illicit drugs were found; only therapeutic levels of prescription medications were present.

A subsequent brain autopsy confirmed severe Lewy body dementia (along with Parkinson’s-related changes), which his widow and medical reports linked to his depression, paranoia, cognitive issues, and other symptoms in his final months. His body was identified, and ashes were scattered at sea. There is no evidence of body substitution or foul play.

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