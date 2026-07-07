By Baxter Dmitry

July 7, 2026

Alicia Silverstone has emerged with devastating footage from inside the Swift-Kelce wedding in New York City that is so heinous, so unspeakably evil, that it could burn Hollywood to the ground and end the careers of hundreds of A-listers.

Forget everything the media are telling you about Taylor Swift”s lavish three-day wedding. This isn’t a love story. It isn’t an innocent “Alice in Wonderland-meets-The Wizard of Oz” themed spectacle.

According to those inside the machine, this is something far older… and far darker.

As fireworks lit up America’s 250th birthday, more than a thousand of the world’s most powerful celebrities, executives, and cultural icons gathered behind locked doors at Madison Square Garden to witness an occult coronation disguised as a wedding reception… a ritual of inversion, where every symbol was turned on its head.

And now the silence has been broken.

Alicia Silverstone, a bona fide industry insider, says Taylor Swift tried to bring her into the inner circle. She says the invitation came with a price she could never accept: signing a blood oath disguised as an NDA.

She refused.

Now she’s blowing the whistle about Taylor Swift’s mega-wedding. She says it’s not a wedding in any sense that any of us would understand.

It’s a three-day infernal conclave to usher in a new Satanic era. And she knows exactly what happened on Friday inside the sealed venue.

She has obtained leaked footage of Taylor participating in a Satanic ritual involving a child at her own wedding. Alicia describes the act as “unspeakable.”

She has secret footage exposing the biggest A-list names on the planet, engaged in the most grotesque Satanic acts ever captured on film.

If you want actual proof the elites are addicted to adrenochrome? This is it. Captured in 4k for the first time with real Hollywood stars at Taylor Swift’s blood-soaked occult wedding.

In March, Silverstone posted a chilling message that sent shockwaves through social media: “All your worst nightmares about Hollywood are true.”

Days later, while promoting new sci-fi movie Bugonia, she doubled down, stating flatly that most conspiracy theories about this industry aren’t theories at all. They’re facts.

Alicia Silverstone is done with the dark side of the industry. And she now understands, she has nothing left to lose.

The mainstream media headlines are giving you the spectacle.

In this episode, Alicia Silverstone is giving you the story hidden beneath it.

From the first whispered invitation to the final ritual before sunrise. Every symbol. Every ceremony. Every secret.

The deeper we go, the clearer it becomes that the greatest tricks are the ones performed in plain sight.

The Drug of The Elite, used by the Deep State Illuminati Cabal of Satanic Pedovores – They Obtain It by Torturing Children – New Secrets Revealed! WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT.

Does the BLACK EYE CLUB have anything to do with the all-seeing eye of the ILLUMINATI? It has been theorized that the black eyes are a result of an internal power structure. Checks and Balances.

WARNINGS or perhaps even rites of passage within what is generally referred to as the ILLUMINATI.

Graphic content – Satanic Elite Exposed Marina Abramovic Dinner Rituals – Perverse Sexual and Cannibalistic Rituals - Mock Cannibalism - Spirit Cooking.

READ MORE:

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Russia Rescues Hundreds of Adrenochrome Victims Destined for Washington D.C.

Russian President Vladimir Putin Exposes Adrenochrome to Millions, Forms Global Alliance to Destroy ‘Devil’s Narcotic’

Adrenochrome Taskforce Rescues Hundreds of Kids Trafficked by Marina Abramovic in Ukraine

WATCH: Alicia Silverstone Exposes ‘Adrenochrome Ritual’ at Taylor Swift ‘Satanic’ Wedding Ceremony

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