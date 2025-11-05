Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Nichols's avatar
James Nichols
2h

Don’t Let ONE LEGECY get a chance to read this Article, Because Their Main Source of Revenue is Organ Harvesting.

It’s Required that each and every person who passes on while under the care of a medical facility needs to inform One Legacy immediately before the BODY can even receive last Rites.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture