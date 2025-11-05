By Heidi Klessig, M.D.

November 6, 2025

Acknowledging recent controversies in organ transplantation, the world’s largest medical specialty organization, the American College of Physicians (ACP) has just published a new position paper on transplant ethics.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under the leadership of Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. today announced a major initiative to begin reforming the organ transplant system following an investigation by its Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) that revealed disturbing practices by a major organ procurement organization.

“Our findings show that hospitals allowed the organ procurement process to begin when patients showed signs of life, and this is horrifying,” Secretary Kennedy said.

“The organ procurement organizations that coordinate access to transplants will be held accountable. The entire system must be fixed to ensure that every potential donor’s life is treated with the sanctity it deserves.”

This paper reminds physicians that patient care is their primary duty, and that end-of-life decision making must center around the best interests of these individual patients — not the interests of other people who might benefit from their organs.

“It is unethical, before the declaration of death, to use any treatments or interventions aimed at preserving organs or assessing their suitability for donation that may harm the still-living patient by causing pain, causing traumatic injury, or shortening the patient’s life.”

The ACP references examples of interventions that are currently being used to optimize organs for transplantation while the prospective organ donor is still alive: interventions that the ACP deems unethical.

For example, the American Society of Transplant Surgeons’ “best practices” in donation after circulatory death (DCD) organ procurement recommends (for the benefit of the organs) inserting arterial catheters into prospective organ donors, and administering 30,000 units of the blood thinner heparin intravenously prior to withdrawing the donor’s life-sustaining care.

Not only is the insertion of arterial catheters painful, but this amount of heparin far exceeds the usual dose and could potentially exacerbate the patient’s injuries.

Also, the Society of Critical Care Medicine, American College of Chest Physicians, and Association of Organ Procurement Organizations, in their consensus statement, “Management of the Potential Organ Donor in the ICU,” recommended that bronchoscopy be performed in all potential lung donors prior to donation.

Since bronchoscopy involves putting a tube down the patient’s throat and into the lungs, it is an uncomfortable procedure.

Moreover, it is being done, not for the benefit of the patient, but for the benefit of the possible lung recipient. This too would seem to violate the new ACP ethics policy.

It has even been suggested that (in order to procure a good-quality organ) DCD donors donate their kidneys before their life-sustaining care is withdrawn.

Certainly, undergoing surgery to remove a kidney qualifies as a painful procedure and would definitely violate the ACP’s position paper on transplant ethics.

The ACP states that these premortem interventions are especially problematic because 25-50% of DCD donors end up unable to donate their organs, and because some patients survive to be discharged from the hospital.

Lindsey Speir, executive vice president for organ procurement at Mid-America Transplant, told KFF Health News that she has seen patients’ conditions change:

A Missouri surgical team was about to harvest this man’s organs — until his doctor intervened

It definitely happens multiple times a year where we get consent. The family has made a decision, we approach, we get consent, it’s all appropriate, and then a day or so later they improve and we’re like, “Whoa.”

The ACP’s statement also emphasizes the importance of complete transparency and fully informed consent for organ donors:

“Ethical norms require respecting informed patient choices. Trust is fragile; even perceptions that these norms are being violated may erode public trust and reduce willingness to donate.”

But currently, personnel with no medical training at the Department of Motor Vehicles routinely ask drivers if they would like to become organ donors without providing any information to guide people in their decision making.

Most people learn about organ donation via slogans and tax payer-funded public service announcements, such as “Give the Gift of Life!”

Those wanting more information might go to the Heath Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) website, organdonor.gov, where they would find definitions of brain death and donation after circulatory death that are factually incorrect.

The HRSA’s website glossary defines brain death this way:

“Brain death occurs when the brain is totally and irreversibly non-functional. Brain death is caused by not enough blood supply of oxygen which causes the brain cells to die.”

This definition is incorrect because the latest (2023) American Academy of Neurology (AAN) brain death guideline explicitly states that brain death may be declared in the presence of ongoing brain function.

Also, the AAN guideline has been shown to be unable to predict irreversibility, as in the case of Jahi McMath and others who have recovered from a brain death diagnosis which was made according to the guideline. True death is an irreversible state.

Brain death has been shown to be reversible and is not true death.

The HRSA’s website definition for donation after circulatory death (DCD) is also incorrect.

They say that circulatory death “occurs when a person’s heart stops and cannot be resuscitated. Just like brain death, there is no recovery from circulatory death (also known as cardiac death).”

What they leave out is that DCD donors could be resuscitated but have been given a “do not resuscitate” order – therefore while they could be resuscitated, a decision has been made not to do so.

These people’s organs are removed a mere 2-5 minutes after they become pulseless.

But it is well documented that people are routinely resuscitated within this short timeframe, and people have spontaneously recovered a heartbeat up to ten minutes following cardiac arrest with complete recovery.

If you could still be resuscitated, you were never dead. This is why some people have been found to have beating hearts when their breastbones were sawed open for organ donation, like Misty Hawkins, whose tragic case was recently reported by The New York Times.

The ACP position paper states, “Informed consent requires conveying information that patients and surrogates may deem relevant for decision making.”

Relevant information to allow fully informed consent might include the following:

Until the ethical problems identified by the ACP’s position paper are remedied, and correct information is provided to allow fully informed consent, registering as an organ donor will remain hazardous.

BOTTOMLINE

The American College of Physicians (ACP) has issued a recent position paper emphasizing that physicians’ primary ethical duty in organ transplantation scenarios is to the individual patient—particularly prospective donors—rather than prioritizing organ procurement or broader systemic goals.

This guidance comes amid ongoing controversies in organ transplantation practices, including criticisms of the U.S. system’s fairness, transparency, and potential conflicts between patient care and increasing organ availability.

The foremost obligation is to the patient under their care. Organ harvesting or procurement should never override patient-centered care.

Advance care planning is encouraged to clarify preferences, but donation should not take precedence over end-of-life care.

This paper is particularly relevant for internal medicine physicians involved in advising on organ donation or caring for pre-transplant patients.

