By Zachary Stieber

July 26, 2026

Most adults can safely drink five cups of coffee a day, according to the American Heart Association.

The organization said in a July 20 statement that synthesizes research on caffeine that the latest studies indicate that for most adults, consuming up to 400 milligrams of caffeine a day—or up to five 8-ounce cups of coffee—without added sugar and milk is not only safe, but appears to result in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

Higher levels of caffeine, such as those found in energy drinks, may harm the heart and blood vessels, the association said.’

Most of the studies underpinning the guidance come from observational research, although there are a growing number of randomized, controlled trials that examined the relationship between caffeine and various health problems, including a trial that found no impact on glucose levels.

The data suggest that moderate consumption of caffeine lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke, among other problems, but that coffee consumption does increase premature ventricular contractions, or extra heartbeats, the group said.

It indicates high doses of caffeine can lead to significant increases in blood pressure, particularly in people who already had high blood pressure.

And it shows that consuming unfiltered coffee, which contains the lipid cafestol, raised serum cholesterol.

“Brewing method influences lipids,” Dr. Abdulla Damluji, an interventional cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic who was not involved with the new guidance, wrote on X.

“Advise patients concerned about low density lipoprotein cholesterol to prefer paper filtered or instant coffee over French press, Greek or Turkish, or boiled coffee, because cafestol in unfiltered coffee raises cholesterol.”

Scientists behind the statement said there is a need for more data and noted that reactions to caffeine can vary among people.

“The data suggests that up to about three to five cups may have benefit and almost certainly is not harmful, but that doesn’t mean that consuming three to five drinks is better than having one drink per day,” Dr. Gregory Marcus, chair of the volunteer group that wrote the guidance, said in a video statement.

“So generally, the evidence suggests that people should listen to their bodies if consuming one cup of caffeinated coffee is enough and consuming two is uncomfortable. Individuals should not increase how much caffeine they’re consuming for health reasons.”

Researchers should prioritize studying caffeine in isolation from other ingredients in caffeinated beverages and examine whether introducing coffee to people who do not currently drink it yields positive health outcomes, the group said.

Most of the authors did not list any possible conflicts of interest. One listed being an unpaid consultant for the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences and working with manufacturers such as Keurig, and another said he consults for Boston Scientific Corp, which makes pacemakers and other devices for people with heart issues.

The heart association in 2025 had advised children to avoid caffeine, and had in the past said that adults could derive benefits from coffee but that drinking two or more cups a day could double the risk of heart death in people suffering from severe hypertension.