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Maria de las Rosas's avatar
Maria de las Rosas
4h

Heart issues..... for the jabbed most likely.

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Danny Llamas's avatar
Danny Llamas
5hEdited

What isn’t that sweet? The American Heart Association is concerned or maybe not concern maybe just doing a job maybe I don’t know. But mine question is where were they? When the cOVID-19 vaccine was given out? What did they say about that? Where were they?

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