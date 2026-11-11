By Jim Hᴏft

November 11, 2026

In a fiery address to his congregation in the days after the November 3 midterms, an American pastor delivered a blunt warning about what he described as an accelerating Islamic political advance into U.S. government at every level.

Displaying the results of Muslim candidates’ historic gains, Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills California, told his flock that failure by millions of evangelical Christians to vote had real consequences, and that churches must stop functioning as “irrelevant social clubs” and start organizing as voting bases the way mosques do.

“Ladies and gentlemen, those of you who didn’t vote, you voted,” Hibbs said.

“255 Muslims who cannot, cannot swear allegiance to the Constitution. It is forbidden in Islam. They must swear allegiance to Sharia law, which is a completely different government. On Tuesday, the United States of America said no to the republic and yes to the very government and military and religion that hit us on September 11th, 2001. We have surrendered. It’s their party now.”

Hibbs continued: “Millions of Evangelical Christians failed to vote during the midterms. Look at the consequences. Most churches are now irrelevant social clubs.”

He pointed to more than 160 Muslim candidates who ran, a record 97 who won or were reelected across federal, state, and local offices in 21 states, and eight Muslims set to serve in Congress, including Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed, the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate.

“He’s right it’s time to fight for your country. It’s time to use churches as voting bases just like Muslims do with mosques. If we don’t get serious about this, we will fall to Islam. The proof is as clear as day. If Texas goes down, Islam knows the nation falls. Prepare your children, prepare your hearts, prepare your faith.”

The 255 figure aligns with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and CAIR Action’s August 2026 Directory of Elected Muslim Officials, which identified a record 255 Muslim elected officials and judges already serving across 26 states before the midterms, concentrated in local government, school boards, and state legislatures, with New Jersey, Michigan, and California leading.

Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) later reported that at least 97 Muslim candidates won or were reelected in the midterms (with more still leading or too close to call), from a tracked pool of roughly 168 who advanced past primaries.

Eight are headed to Congress: incumbents Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, André Carson, and Lateefah Simon, plus newcomers including Adam Hamawy (New Jersey), Darializa Avila Chevalier (New York), and Aisha Wahab (California, race pending in some counts), alongside Sen.-elect El-Sayed.

WATCH: Wall Street Apes on X: “American Pastor warns his church of the Islamic Takeover of America after what happened during Midterms He shows his congregation all the Muslims that are now elected and will serve in American government “Ladies and gentlemen, those of you who didn’t vote, you voted. 255 https://t.co/zJE30NL5qm” / X

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BOTTOMLINE

The 255 figure is real (from CAIR).

Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills (California) made the remarks in a post-midterm address to his congregation.

He cited CAIR data on Muslim candidates and officials, saying those who didn’t vote effectively voted.”

He also criticized low evangelical turnout and urged churches to organize as voting bases the way he said mosques do.⁠

CAIR and CAIR Action’s 2026 Directory of Elected Muslim Officials identified a record 255 Muslim elected officials (and judges) across 26 states before the midterms.

~98 city/county council members

~63 in education/school boards

~46 state legislators

18 judges, 11 mayors, 4 U.S. House members at the time, and others

New Jersey, Michigan, and California led. After the November 3, 2026, midterms, CAIR reported at least 97 Muslim candidates won or were reelected (from a tracked pool of roughly 160–168 who advanced past primaries), including Abdul El-Sayed as the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate (Michigan) and additional House members.

The total serving is therefore higher than the pre-midterm 255.⁠ This is still a small absolute number relative to the tens of thousands of elected positions in the U.S. (especially local ones).

U.S. Muslims are roughly 1% of the population and concentrated in certain states and cities; higher local representation there is consistent with civic engagement in those areas.

U.S. Constitution : Article VI requires an oath or affirmation to support the Constitution but explicitly states that “no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office.” Officials may swear on any book meaningful to them (Bible, Quran, etc.), a law book, or simply affirm without a book.

Islamic scholarship: Multiple sources (SeekersGuidance, Shariah Board of America, AboutIslam, and others) treat the U.S. citizenship or office oath as permissible conditional/worldly allegiance. Absolute, unconditional allegiance is due to God; the oath commits one to follow the country’s legal order and not betray it, within the limits of not being ordered to disobey God. Scholars note that the U.S. framework includes religious freedom, so the oath does not require treating man-made law as superior to divine command in matters of personal faith.

Some stricter or Islamist interpretations, and some anti-Islam writers, argue inherent incompatibility or the permissibility of mental reservation/taqiyya.

Those views exist but are not the consensus applied by the elected officials themselves or by the main American Muslim organizations tracking this representation.

Elected Muslim officials take the oath and serve under it.

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