By Craig Shirley

July 4, 2026

Mary Ball Washington, George Washington’s mother, is one of the most misunderstood women in American history. Even the great historian Ron Chernow got her wrong in his masterpiece on Washington.

History has been very unfair to Mary, depicting her as shrewish and shrill.

It is partly due to the fact that people, especially Americans, like moral balance in their lives and history. For every good person, there must be a bad person.

For every good action, there must be a bad action. For every ying, there must be a yang. We like tidiness.

If anything, Mary was tough because she had to be tough.

She was a single mother raising six children. He husband, Augustine, had died after a short illness, leaving her the head of the household.

An illustrated portrait of Mary Ball Washington, mother of George Washington. (Wikimedia)

The 1700’s was not a time kind to women. They of course could not vote, but they also could not own property. And Augustine, Mary’s husband, had left several farms to his sons.

Mary could be the caretaker, but that was it until the sons—including George—reached the age of majority.

In the 21st century, we are guilty of committing the crime of presentism—that is, judging the people of the past by the standards of today. And that is the tragic and, yes, deliberate mistake many left-wing historians make today.

Yes, Mary owned slaves, but many people in her era did. There is much more to Mary Ball Washington than this fact. She was the mother to the most important man in American history, the essential man, George Washington.

Without Washington, there is no successful Revolutionary War, there is no U.S. Constitution, and there is no United States of America.

Illustration showing Mary Ball Washington with her son George Washington sitting on her lap. (Photo by PhotoQuest/Getty Images)

A cousin of George’s, Lawrence Washington, once said, “I was often there with George, his playmate, schoolmate and young man’s companion. Of the mother I was ten times more afraid than my own parents. She awed me in the midst of her kindness, for she was indeed truly kind…and even now, when time had whitened my locks and I am the grandfather of a second generation, I could not behold that magnificent woman without feelings it is impossible to describe.”

An engraving entitled “Washington Receiving Instruction from His Mother,” depicting a young George Washington as he listens to his mother, Mary Ball Washington. (Photo by Interim Archives/Getty Images)

She was a devoted mother, often stopping George from pursing prospects she thought a mistake. As a young man, George wanted to become a British cabin boy, but Mary wrote a letter to her brother in London, asking his opinion about the matter.

He wrote back and told her under no circumstances could George be allowed to do this, that he would be treated like a “dog” and even worse. There was a caste system for British cabin boys, and Americans came last on the list, even after Jamaican slaves.

Her loyalties were dubious during the Revolution, and this was understandable.

She had grown up in British society (in America), she ate British food, she wore British fashion, and she had a king most of her life.

She worshiped at the Church of England. The Revolution presented a tough discontinuity for someone who was a loyal subject to the crown.

And indeed, though George was a faithful correspondent with his mother, he did not write her for the seven years of the Revolution, not trusting the mails and maybe fearful that his letters would be intercepted by British spies.

Nonetheless, she was proud of her son, and he always credited her with his moral and principled upbringing—though he made it clear in her dotage that he did not want her living with him and Martha at Mt. Vernon, preferring she live with one of his siblings instead.

Portrait of George Washington by Charles Willson Peale, 1776. (VCG Wilson/Corbis via Getty Images)

A depiction of George Washington (center) and his mother, Mary Ball Washington, attending a ball celebrating the surrender at Yorktown in 1781. (Wikimedia Commons)

They had their moments; and to some, she seemed to nag George.

Despite her sometimes cantankerous nature, Mary was also a good and attentive mother — maybe a bit of a helicopter mother. But Washington once said that it was by Mary’s “Maternal hand [that] I was lead to manhood.”

In his letters to his mother, Washington always addressed her as “Honored Madam,” and indeed this honored madam must hold a high position in the history of America.

An engraving entitled “Washington Taking Leave of His Mother,” depicting George Washington as he says goodbye to his mother, Mary Ball Washington, after his election as President of the United States, Fredericksburg, Virginia, 1789. (Photo by Interim Archives/Getty Images)

Mary died in her early 80’s of breast cancer despite the best efforts of Dr. Benjamin Rush (a favored revolutionary colleague of Washington’s).

And she died with many mysteries following her. We don’t know the exact date of her birth or what she looked like. The commonly thought portrait of Mary is not her.

After her death, a painter asked family members to describe her; and on this information, he painted her portrait, but it still looks suspiciously like George in drag.

A print of a portrait of Mary Ball Washington called “Mary Ball Washington at the age of about Four Score” attributed to Robert Edge Pine. (Wikimedia Commons)

And that terrible disease of breast cancer has followed down through the Ball family chain. An antique dealer we knew not far from Epping Forest, Mary’s childhood home, died recently of breast cancer. She was a Ball descent.

Washington mourned his mother’s passing; but at the time, he was in New York trying to form a new government. Still, he went into a room alone to grieve and finally went to Fredericksburg as soon as possible.

We don’t know where she was buried, but there is a large obelisk dedicated to Mary in Fredericksburg, Virginia, inscribed simply as “The Mother of Washington.”

Obelisk dedicated in Mary Ball Washington Mary in Fredericksburg, Virginia. (Wikimedia Commons)

Mary Ball Washington is honored in Fredericksburg, Virginia, where she spent her later years:

The Mary Washington Monument, an obelisk near her probable burial site on the grounds of Kenmore, had its cornerstone laid by President Andrew Jackson in 1833.

It was completed decades later and dedicated by President Grover Cleveland in 1894, thanks in part to efforts by women’s organizations like the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The Mary Washington House (a preserved 18th-century home associated with her) is open to visitors.

Institutions named in her honor include the University of Mary Washington and Mary Washington Hospital.

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BOTTOMLINE

George Washington always addressed his mother in correspondence with the formal salutation “Honored Madam.”

This 18th-century convention conveyed respect and deference, reflecting both the era’s etiquette and the nature of their relationship—close in duty and mutual reliance, yet marked by formality and emotional reserve.

Born in Lancaster County, Virginia, she was the only child of Col. Joseph Ball and his second wife, Mary Johnson Ball.

Orphaned young—her father died when she was about three and her mother when she was twelve—she was placed under the guardianship of George Eskridge.

She inherited property and enslaved people, giving her a measure of financial independence unusual for women of her time.

In 1731, at around age 23, she married the widowed planter Augustine Washington.

Together they had six children: George (born 1732), Elizabeth (“Betty”), Samuel, John Augustine, Charles, and Mildred (who died in infancy).

Augustine died in 1743, leaving Mary a widow at roughly 34 or 35 with five surviving children, the eldest just 11.

Unlike many widows of her class, she never remarried.

She managed Ferry Farm (the family plantation near Fredericksburg), oversaw enslaved labor, handled finances, and raised her children with a reputation for strength, frugality, piety, and determination.

She played a key role in George’s early life, notably helping steer him away from a career in the British Royal Navy after advice from family.

George Washington maintained regular contact with his mother throughout his extraordinary life—as surveyor, military officer, planter, commander-in-chief, and president.

Their letters were businesslike; he inquired about her health and needs, sent money and supplies, and visited when possible. She, in turn, managed her household and occasionally expressed concerns about the disruptions of war and her own circumstances.

In April 1789, as George prepared to assume the presidency, he visited her in Fredericksburg while she was ill with breast cancer.

According to tradition, she urged him to accept the role: “But go, George, fulfill the high destinies which Heaven appears to have intended for you; go, my son, and may that Heaven’s and a mother’s blessing be with you always.”

She lived long enough to see American independence secured and her son inaugurated as president.

Mary Ball Washington died on August 25, 1789, at about age 80, in the Fredericksburg house George had purchased for her near her daughter Betty’s home at Kenmore.

In remembering her, we honor not only George Washington’s mother but the quiet strength of countless women of the founding era.

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