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James Nichols's avatar
James Nichols
7h

This WAR or Conflict call it what you may is on a trajectory of massive destruction and chaos to the entire global economy and to think About the consequences that lie ahead for Everyone should be a Wake Call for all Mankind.

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Dana Sauder's avatar
Dana Sauder
7h

We all know the inflated oil prices are a scam, just like covid was. Trump needs to STOP doing the bidding of Israel and inflict sanctions on them for their warmongering instead of perpetuating this maniacal killing

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