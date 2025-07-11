By Jason Sullivan

Jeffrey Epstein was housed in the M Tier until after he was attacked in prison. Epstein was then put on suicide watch in July. Epstein was later moved to the L Tier, the upper tier. He was found dead in his cell number 220 on August 10.

WATCH THE ENTIRE VIDEO HERE PROVIDED BY DOJ: https://www.justice.gov/video-files/video1.mp4

This Monday we broke the story that the highly anticipated 12-hour video that Dan Bongino promised the nation on Fox & Friends — a video he claimed would prove beyond any shadow of a doubt that Jeffrey Epstein killed himself — was actually missing a full minute (specifically, 61 seconds), spliced out at exactly 11:59 PM the night before Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell roughly six and a half hours later.

The internet erupted.

Let’s rewind a bit.

It’s now been 45 days (as of July 9, 2025) since Dan Bongino and Kash Patel appeared on Maria Bartiromo’s show on May 25, 2025 — the longtime Fox Business and Fox News host — where both men matter-of-factly and almost dismissively declared: Jeffrey Epstein killed himself. They didn’t provide evidence. No detailed explanation. Just confident assertions.

The interview aired on May 25, 2025, and it ignited a firestorm.

It didn’t take long for backlash to erupt.

Across social media, conservative forums, and Telegram channels, cries of betrayal filled the airwaves. “Where’s the evidence?” people asked.

“Why should we simply trust them?” Some went so far as to suggest Bongino and Patel had been compromised.

Their casual dismissal of any foul play — including Bongino’s now-notorious phrase “there’s no there there” — only amplified public doubt.

That same weekend, I spoke with Peter Ticktin — lifelong friend and attorney to President Trump.

Ticktin, widely respected for his legal acumen and close advisory role, had been personally tapped by President Trump to lead a parallel investigation into what really happened on January 6th.

President Donald Trump’s Lawyer Asking for YOUR HELP in Locating Videos of January 6th!

He is also the attorney who originally filed the Trump v. Clinton case, which is currently set for appeal before the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, with a hearing expected sometime this August or September.

Ticktin, like many in the base, was stunned by the abrupt shift in narrative.

He told me directly:

“They made that statement while providing no evidence whatsoever on how they arrived at that conclusion. The people aren’t going to believe it.”

I also happen to know for a fact that he relayed this concern directly to President Trump.

Late Sunday night (July 6, 2025), the Department of Justice quietly leaked the long-awaited Epstein surveillance footage — not through any official announcement or publication on DOJ.gov — but exclusively to Axios.

The footage was referenced in an internal DOJ memo that included two video URLs typed directly into the body of the text:

https://www.justice.gov/video-file1 and https://www.justice.gov/video-file2.

Jeffrey Epstein was found deceased in cell 220 of the Special Housing Unit (SHU) at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in Manhattan on the morning of August 10, 2019.

But now, a devastating revelation obliterates the mainstream narrative: Epstein’s cell was located in L Tier — a secure, upper-level corridor — not on the lower level as widely and falsely reported across corporate media outlets.

Cell 220’s location in L Tier — high above the general population tier — confirms Epstein was held in an elevated, highly isolated section of 10 South.

This undermines virtually every media outlet that misreported his location and raises urgent new questions about who had access to him — and when.

READ THE OFFICIAL DOJ INSPECTOR GENERAL REPORT: “Investigation and Review of the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ Custody, Care, and Supervision of Jeffrey Epstein at MCC New York” — Released June 2023 (Report No. 23-085)

The exact number of cells in L Tier of the 10 South Special Housing Unit (SHU) at MCC New York has never been officially published, but according to multiple prison review reports and testimonies, it appears there were between 6 to 8 individual cells in Epstein’s L Tier.

The surveillance footage you will see was taken from a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) system, also known as a closed system DVR (Digital Video Recorder) setup. The camera angle is positioned outside of Epstein’s L Tier, the camera is facing down at Tier M.

Importantly, you will NOT see inside Epstein’s actual cell, and you are NOT looking at the door to his individual cell.

What did we find?

We begin our analysis here in this article at the exact moment the mysterious missing minute occurs — because that’s where everything gets interesting at the midnight hour.

This specific timeframe is critical, as it includes the hours leading up to the time when Jeffrey Epstein was allegedly found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 6:30 AM the next morning, when staff were distributing breakfast.

Understanding what occurred during this timeframe could prove essential to understanding what happened leading up to his death — which was supposedly the entire point of the DOJ releasing this video in the first place: so the public could fully ascertain the sequence of events that took place.

At precisely 4:16:22 (Video timestamp) / 11:59:00 PM (Overlay clock time), the surveillance footage suddenly skips forward exactly 61 seconds — entirely bypassing the embedded overlay minute of 11:59 PM. The break jumps from 11:58:59 PM directly to 12:00:00 AM.

It’s not just arguable — it’s undeniable — that the American people now, more than ever, have far more questions than answers about what really happened to Jeffrey Epstein.

The government’s attempt to shut down that speculation with this so-called surveillance “proof” hasn’t just failed — it’s backfired spectacularly.

Rather than restoring confidence, the video has ignited a firestorm of new doubt, outrage, and scrutiny.

Instead of putting the matter to rest, it has become Exhibit A in a growing case that the truth about Epstein’s death remains buried under layers of contradiction, concealment, and institutional deflection.

This isn’t closure. This is a cover-up unraveling in real time.

