By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

January 13, 2026

The Marine Corps has noticed a disturbing trend: Young men and women enlisting not to defend the nation or the Constitution but to fill the Corps’ ranks with progressives who want to protect, not deport, illegal aliens. Fortunately, this new breed of deceptive would-be Devil Dogs has not found much success.

On January 2, two young males, 19 and 20, showed up at a Corps recruitment office in Seattle and told the sub-station’s senior NCO they had given thoughtful consideration to joining the Corps.

Both men arrived prepared; they had their birth certificates, social security cards, and high school diplomas. The elder of the two had attended two semesters of college and brought the transcript with him.

Superficially, they checked the right boxes. They were already physically fit and sounded sincere and motivated and told recruiters a similar story.

Neither could afford to attend or finish college, and neither relished the idea of flipping burgers or shaking a fry basket at the local McDonald’s.

The recruiters collected their information and delivered scripted dialogue.

In a few days, once the eligibility check had been completed, the men could return and take the ASVAB test, an acronym for the “Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery,” which assesses an enlistee’s aptitude for distinct roles.

Higher scores are a pathway to more lucrative military occupational skills.

But two days later, on January 4, the two seemingly gung-ho received terse phone calls. The Marines didn’t want them. They weren’t the right fit.

No further explanation was provided. When the men asked the recruiters whether they might have better luck visiting Navy or Air Force recruiters, they were told, “Don’t bother, they don’t want you in either.”

In bygone days, recruiters were so desperate to meet quotas that they obtained lists of recent high school graduates and systematically phoned them, hoping to lure a few into a recruitment office, often offering unrealistic promises of rapid promotions and guaranteed bonuses.

As for the Corps, if a prospect scored a 31 (the minimum passing grade) on the ASVAB, he was treated like royalty and either fast-tracked to MEPS or placed on a delayed entry program.

Recruiters had even obtained “waivers” for prospective Marines who did not pass the initial Physical Fitness Test.

But we no longer live in the 80s or 90s, and the Armed Forces uses every tool at its disposal to screen potential applicants, including scrutinizing digital footprints and social media.

As for the pair the Corps rejected, their social media feeds contained nothing but contemptuous comments about President Trump and his lawful deportation mission.

A source at Marine Corps Recruiting Command at Quantico summarized the situation:

“They were infiltrators, ANTIFA, misguided idiots. They were trying to get all their friends to join the military so they could rebuild, restructure it into a force that’d fight ICE and keep illegals on our streets. Dumb asshats. They’d deleted social media posts before showing up, but the internet is forever, and we can recover deleted content.”

Alas, our source added, the pair’s duplicitousness was not an isolated incident.

“We’ve turned away 2,500-ish based on social media content in the last six months. We’re screening everyone rigorously,” he said.