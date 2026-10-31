By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

October 31, 2026

Facebook this week closed two theft-encouragement groups populated with liberal lunatics encouraging one another to pilfer Halloween candy from children of MAGA parents and MAGA households, and to swipe Halloween decorations from MAGA front yards.

Real Raw News became aware of these groups on October 22, after a resident of Bakersfield, California—a bright red city in deep blue state—sent us doorcam footage that shows four unidentified people, all wearing dark clothes and face masks, dismantling his neighbor’s outdoor ornaments—illuminated ghosts, skeletons, and spooky critters—and putting them in the bed of a Ford truck.

Before speeding off, one of the offenders tacked a typewritten note to the victim’s front door: “Have a MAGA Halloween, motherfucker. We’ll be selling your shit to buy groceries.”

The note included URLS to two defunct Facebook groups, “Defiling MAGA” and “YouGotWhatYouVotedFor.”

Ostensibly, the perpetrators targeted the house because a car in the driveway had “Trump 2024” and “I Stand With ICE” bumper stickers affixed to the rear fender.

On October 23, RRN affirmed the groups’ veracity.

But as we were scanning posts and usernames, both groups vanished, meaning either the creators had set the groups to private or Facebook deleted them.

When RRN emailed META’s content moderation team for an explanation, we got a canned, AI-written response:

“Meta continuously leverages advanced algorithmic monitoring systems, human review teams, and multi-layered content integrity frameworks to proactively scan, analyze, and evaluate groups and posts across its platforms in real time. When material is identified that encourages, promotes, facilitates, or glorifies criminal behavior or terrorism, Meta takes decisive enforcement action in alignment with its Community Standards and applicable laws—actions that may include content removal, group or account restrictions, demotions in distribution, and escalation to relevant authorities.”

We also emailed the Bakersfield, CA, Police Department to inquire whether they were aware of the theft, but we received no reply.

Before the groups disappeared, however, we drew a few conclusions.

The groups were localized—the “Defiling MAGA” one appealing to Bakersfield liberals, and the “YouGotWhatYouVotedFor” group recruiting anti-MAGA people in Nassau County, New York.

While New York City’s five boroughs are teeming with raging TDS libtards, Nassau and Suffolk Counties- the whole of Long Island, a densely populated and geographically prominent island located in southeastern New York State- have, for the last several years, been fiercely Red.

Black Lives Matter co-founder Ayọ Tometi, who lives in Massachusetts, had joined both groups and cross-posted incendiary comments encouraging people to spoil Halloween for MAGA children.

Responding to a post saying, “If you see a MAGA kid, grab their candy,” Tometi replied, “They got it coming. If their parents are MAGA, they’ll grow up MAGA too. Take their stuff. Beat the shit out of them so their parents get the message.”

Another poster to both groups was Luke Hanbin Kiyoshi Song, son of Benjamin Song, the former Marine Corps reservist turned Antifa cell boss whom the DOJ prosecuted and imposed a 100-year prison sentence for shooting at a federal law enforcement officer during ANTIFA’s July 2025 assault on ICE’s Prairieland detention center.

“Avenge my father and all marginalized people,” Luke Hanbin Kiyoshi Song wrote.

“No, this isn’t a call to kill, but for civil disobedience. If MAGA’s buying candy and we can’t afford beef, and you see a candy bowl in a window, smash that window and take the candy. But only if we can positively make sure the house is MAGA. Get your kids to beat up MAGA kids and take their candy—juveniles don’t get prosecuted, just a wrist-slap.”

Each group had fewer than 2,500 participants when META nixed them.

RRN had no love for Big Tech, but we applaud the removal of groups that promote domestic terrorism.

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