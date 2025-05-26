Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ilya Okun's avatar
Ilya Okun
42m

Is it a parody or reality? I do not hear anything about it in the media. I gues this is the parody and quite good one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture