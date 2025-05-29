By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 29, 2025

The resumption of Antony Blinken’s tribunal on Thursday, May 22, saw his former aide and confidante, Evan Ryan, who previously served as Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) in the Obama administration, testify against her ex-boss, presumably due to an immunity agreement.

Fifty-five-year-old Ryan, a resident of Alexandria, Virginia, testified that she had served Obama faithfully from 2013-2017 and then Blinken from 2021-2025.

She told tribunal panelists that Obama, not Biden or Blinken, appointed her to her last position following a conversation she’d had with him at the Dark Lord’s $8m D.C. mansion.

Rear Admiral Lia Reynolds asked, “Obama? He wasn’t president in 2021. So, how did he give you the job?”

“I mentioned I wanted a State Department position, and he, Barack, told me it’d be a done deal. Two days later he called me to say I was hired. I asked if Biden read my resume, and Barack chuckles, like he does a lot, and said Biden’s opinion didn’t matter—only his and Antony’s did,” Ryan said.

“And you were comfortable approaching Obama, years removed from his presidency, for a prestigious position?” asked Admiral Reynolds.

“Am I the one on trial here?” Ryan said, agitated.

“No, but it’s foundationally necessary, for the record, to establish your relationship to him, and his to Defendant Blinken,” the Admiral answered.

“President or not, Obama has immense influence—over everything,” Ryan said.

“Do you know if Blinken got his job because of Obama?” the Admiral said.

Ryan smirked. “The entire Cabinet was Obama’s picks.”

“How do you know that?” asked Admiral Reynolds.

“Because Antony told me. Him, Merrick Garland, Defense Secretary Austin, all of them, they ran the government, and Barack was always on the phone with them,” Ryan said.

“How much time did you spend with Defendant Blinken?” asked the Admiral.

“We met twice a month, that’s all,” Ryan said.

“During your infrequent meetings, did Defendant Blinken mention harming President Trump?” the Admiral said.

“Not until after he announced he was running again and it was clear he wasn’t getting locked up. I mean, everyone thought for sure Trump would be behind bars. When that didn’t happen, and Trump became the Republican nominee, Antony’s attitude changed, and he was obsessed with killing Trump so Biden, then Harris, would have a shot at winning,” Ryan said.

“Interesting choice of words: “Have a shot at.” Did you ever hear Defendant Blinken mention using a sniper or gunman to assassinate President Trump?” the Admiral asked.

Ryan lifted a glass of water from the stand and took a sip.

“There was a meeting in July, that was 2024, I was in his office. Just me and him. I remember being shocked—it looked like a tornado carved a path. Filing cabinets tipped over. Computers on the floor. Coffee maker too. Splinters of glass from the carafe everywhere. He had this look on his face, something I wouldn’t want to see twice. He told me ‘I can’t believe he missed’ with intense hatred in his eyes,” Ryan said.

The Admiral addressed the panel: “Just so we’re clear, the meeting Ms. Ryan’s describing took place a few days after Thomas Matthew Crooks grazed the president’s ear in Butler, Pennsylvania.”

“Ms. Ryan, did Defendant Blinken admit to involvement in the assassination attempt?”

“Only indirectly,” Ryan said. “He muttered something like ‘Next time, and soon, they’ll need to try a less audacious approach.”

“Your witness,” Admiral Reynolds said to Blinken’s JAG-appointed lawyer.

“I have no questions for this witness,” he replied, angering Blinken, who said aloud, “No questions? She’s full of lies.”

“Trust me, I know what I’m doing,” his attorney said.

The Admiral excused the witness and put the Court in recess. “We’ll finish this tomorrow,” she said.