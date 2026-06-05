By Karla Demery

June 5, 2026

When Plato first described Atlantis more than 2,000 years ago, he wrote of a powerful island civilization that vanished beneath the sea.

Although most historians believe the account was not literal, the idea of a big city being swallowed by the ocean is not entirely far-fetched.

Over the years, numerous ancient civilizations have been discovered buried beneath the water.

Recently, archaeologists in Europe believe they have uncovered yet another example.

Located beneath the waters off the coast of Denmark, researchers have found the remains of a prehistoric settlement that’s already being called “Europe’s Atlantis.”

The Lost “Atlantis” of the Stone Age Was Recently Discovered in Denmark

Earlier this month, archaeologists made a surprising discovery beneath the waters of Denmark’s Bay of Aarhus: a Stone Age settlement dubbed “Europe’s Atlantis”.

During the excavations, researchers uncovered many artifacts, including stone tools, arrowheads, animal bones, and even pieces of wood that resembled simple tools.

To find this ancient settlement, researchers dove 26 feet below the surface near Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city.

Then, using specialized suction equipment, they were able to carefully extract artifacts without causing damage.

The site dates back about 8,500 years, just as the last Ice Age was ending and ice sheets were melting rapidly.

Rising seas engulfed entire coastal settlements, pushing Stone Age hunter-gatherers inland.

Because the artifacts remained underwater, deprived of oxygen, they are far better preserved than many land discoveries. The survival of these organic remains gives researchers a rare glimpse into how early humans lived.

“What we actually tried to find out here is how life was at a coastal settlement 8,500 years ago,” underwater archaeologist Peter Moe Astrup told Global News.

In addition to the Aarhus site, researchers hope to continue studying an additional site off the coast of Germany. There are also plans to explore sites in the notoriously treacherous North Sea in the future.

This Isn’t the First Time Archaeologists Have Linked A Site to The Atlantis Legend

While the story of Atlantis is widely believed to be a legend, history is filled with discoveries of submerged civilizations that spark comparisons to the fictional city.

One of the most well-known examples is Doggerland, a landmass that once stretched between Britain, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

Where Was Doggerland?

It’s further away from Greece than you might think

In 1931, a Dutch fishing boat pulled up ancient artifacts from this forgotten landscape.

For thousands of years, it supported hunter-gatherer communities, but around 8,200 years ago, rising seas and a devastating tsunami triggered by a massive undersea landslide near Norway permanently submerged the area.

Today, what’s left of it lies beneath the North Sea.

On the continent of Asia, another “Atlantis” surfaced in the Ryukyu Islands of Japan.

Discovery In Japan’s Ryukyu Islands Could Reshape Known Japanese History

In 1986, a diver stumbled upon unusual stone formations resembling a stepped pyramid while observing sharks in the area.

Some believe that humans carved the structures around 10,000 years ago, though skeptics argue that they could have formed naturally through erosion.

The Debates About Yanaguni Monument Represent One of Archaeology’s Hotly Contested Debates

In 2023, researchers discovered Mount Los Atlantes, a submerged seamount located near Spain’s Canary Islands.

"They were islands in the past and they have sunk, they are still sinking, as the legend of Atlantis tells."

The seamount contains three extinct volcanoes that once formed islands above sea level between 56 and 34 million years ago.

And as the volcanoes went dormant, the weight of their solidified lava caused the land to sink beneath the ocean.

Because the site lies west of the Strait of Gibraltar, researchers have linked its fate to Plato’s description of Atlantis. However, further testing is needed to determine if the date the islands began to submerge also corresponds with the legend.

In addition to the most recent underwater settlement found in Denmark, these discoveries show that even myths like Atlantis can spark true exploration and lead archaeologists to uncover how people lived thousands of years ago.

BOTTOMLINE

In the summer of 2025, underwater archaeologists uncovered a remarkably well-preserved Mesolithic (middle Stone Age) settlement in Denmark’s Bay of Aarhus, about 8 meters (26 feet) underwater.

The site dates to roughly 8,500 years ago, right at the tail end of the last Ice Age when massive ice sheets were melting and global sea levels were rising rapidly—about 2 meters (6.5 feet) per century.

Rising waters suddenly flooded the coastal village, burying it in sediment and turning it into what journalists have dubbed “Europe’s Atlantis” or the “Stone Age Atlantis.”

Archaeologists really are rejoicing. This “lost Atlantis” isn’t a mythical advanced civilization, but something even more valuable to science: a perfectly preserved snapshot of everyday Stone Age life frozen in time by the very same forces that reshaped our planet at the end of the Ice Age.

It’s a powerful reminder of how dramatically the world can change—and how resilient our ancestors were.

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