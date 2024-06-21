Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò charged with Schism, calls Vatican Council II and Satanic Pope Francis ‘Cancer’
Former papal nuncio to the United States has been charged by Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith with the canonical crime of Schism. The pope is compromised and doesn’t want to be EXPOSED.
Archbishop Viganò emerged as a strident and increasingly erratic critic of the Church and hierarchy in the wake of the laicized pedophile archbishop of Washington Theodore McCarrick scandal of 2018, who was accused of several acts of sexual abuse. He has repeatedly warned Vatican superiors about McCarrick, including Satanic Pope Francis, he later became an outspoken supporter of President Trump, called the 2020 presidential election “the most colossal electoral fraud in history,” and urged resistance to the “Deep State” and “New World Order.”