Archbishop Viganò emerged as a strident and increasingly erratic critic of the Church and hierarchy in the wake of the laicized pedophile archbishop of Washington Theodore McCarrick scandal of 2018, who was accused of several acts of sexual abuse. He has repeatedly warned Vatican superiors about McCarrick, including Satanic Pope Francis, he later became an outspoken supporter of President Trump, called the 2020 presidential election “the most colossal electoral fraud in history,” and urged resistance to the “Deep State” and “New World Order.”