By American Media Group

April 22, 2025

BREAKING: Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has been excommunicated after exposing child trafficking, naming the late Hillary Clinton, the late John Podesta, and rejecting Pope Francis. Now the system strikes back.

WHEN TRUTH IS A CRIME, ONLY THE EXCOMMUNICATED ARE HOLY

Today, as the world reacts to the death of Pope Francis, a much darker truth casts its shadow over the Vatican: Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has been officially excommunicated.

His crime?

Daring to speak the truth — not just against doctrinal drift, but against child trafficking rings, blackmail operations, and elite satanic corruption.

Viganò didn’t whisper. He roared. He named names. And now, in one move, the Vatican has cut him off — because he did what no one else dared to do: Expose the unholy empire.

THE ARCHBISHOP WHO WOULDN’T BOW

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò once held high status within the Catholic Church — serving as Papal Nuncio to the United States, acting as a diplomatic bridge between Rome and Washington.

But that changed the moment he refused to play the game.

Viganò spoke publicly against the doctrinal confusion, moral relativism, and globalist infiltration infecting the Church.

He didn’t use vague theological arguments.

He issued direct accusations, especially against Pope Francis — calling him complicit in covering up abuse and enabling those who seek to pervert the Church from within.

Viganò wasn’t just controversial.

He was dangerous to the system — because he still believed in Truth.

THE ELITES HE NAMED — AND WHY THEY FEARED HIM

Viganò didn’t stop at criticizing Rome. He went straight for the throat of the globalist elite.

➡️ He named Hillary Clinton.

➡️ He named John Podesta.

➡️ He spoke of Jeffrey Epstein’s Mossad-controlled island, where elites engaged in ritual abuse of children, filmed for blackmail leverage.

He stated, unequivocally, that child trafficking is not an accident of evil — it is a ritualized, organized weapon of control, protected by those at the very top.

And he pointed to the Vatican’s silence as a symptom of its complicity.

Let that sink in:

A high-ranking Catholic Archbishop exposed Epstein’s network as a satanic, intelligence-backed blackmail operation — and not a single cardinal came to his defense.

EXCOMMUNICATION — THE SYSTEM PURGES THE THREAT

Pope Francis officially excommunicated Viganò, severing him from any influence, eligibility, or potential role in Church leadership.

This move wasn’t about doctrine. It was about silencing the man who couldn’t be bought, broken, or bullied.

Viganò has now been labeled a threat. A rebel. A traitor.

But history will remember it differently.

In a Church hijacked by wolves, he was the last lion.

His excommunication is proof not of guilt, but of dangerous truth — the kind that tears down walls.

Finally, Pope Francis is dead.

Coincidence? Or divine punctuation?

IMAGINE VIGANÒ AS POPE — A NIGHTMARE FOR THE DEEP CHURCH

Imagine it: The most feared man in the Vatican’s shadow halls wearing the papal white.

A Pope who wouldn’t protect the predators.

Who wouldn’t kneel to the UN, WEF, or World Council of Churches.

Who would drain the swamp not just in Washington, but in Rome.

A Pope who would reveal the satanic rituals, the secret pacts, the blackmail archives, and the names carved in stone inside elite pedophile rings.

That’s why he had to be removed.

Because if Viganò had risen… the whole illusion would burn.

THE HOLY WAR IS HERE — AND TRUTH STANDS OUTSIDE THE GATES

The Church today is at war — not with atheists, not with the world — but within itself.

And the battle is no longer between “liberal” and “conservative” theology.

It’s between light and dark. Between those who protect innocence, and those who ritually sacrifice it for power.

Viganò didn’t fall. He walked out with truth intact.

He stood on the Word, not on the political scaffolding of Rome.

And while Francis is now gone, Viganò still breathes, still speaks, and still reminds us:

“The silence of the Church in the face of evil is worse than the evil itself.”

The gates of Hell may have entered the sanctuary — But a remnant remains, and its voice just got louder.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò was excommunicated by Pope Francis after daring to publicly reject the Pope's authority and denounce the direction of the modern Church. His excommunication stripped him of any eligibility to become the next pope, cutting him off entirely from

State-level criminal investigations are now underway in 15 or more US states could lead to massive prosecution of pedophile priests.

Whistle-Blowing Clergy in the Roman Catholic Church Risk Their Careers and Their Lives to Reveal the Truth About Child Sexual Abuse.

Here are a few of the stories of whistleblowers.

In particular, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has activated a dead-man switch, so that should he die, a series of documents would be released that would incriminate Pope Francis and the Vatican hierarchy in the cover-up of a wide variety of sex crimes and the agenda to liberalize the Roman Catholic Church’s position on homosexual activity by priests.

