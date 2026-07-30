By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 31, 2026

The US Army Criminal Investigation (CID) this week dismantled a “Black Hat” ring—soldiers who remain loyal to Barack Hussein Obama and Joseph Biden—at one of the country’s foremost military installations.

In the predawn hours of July 27, CID teams and military police at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, arrested twelve active-duty soldiers who had been planning to desert with a cache of weapons and storm the White House in opposition to US military involvement in Iran.

According to White Hat sources familiar with the incident, the group had been plotting for months to abandon their posts, seize small arms from unit weapons lockers, and travel to D.C., where they would’ve rented hotel rooms near the White House and planned an insurrection.

The audacious and ill-conceived takeover, however, went south after one of the Black Hats had an epiphany, a come-to-Jesus moment, and realized that a dozen men storming the most fortified and well-defended building in America would yield an ineluctable outcome: life in prison or death.

He reportedly informed CID discreetly and worked as an informant, feeding CID details on how the treasonous band would obtain arms, travel to D.C., and access the White House. Those details were not shared with Real Raw News.

The suspects, one source said, range in rank from PV2 to staff sergeant and harbor extreme political loyalty to criminal Joseph Biden and treasonous Barack Hussein Obama, and vehemently oppose the United States’ presence in the Middle East.

He added that CID had placed the dirty dozen under surveillance and overheard the ringleader discussing encrypted messaging, reconning the White House, and how to circumvent Secret Service security perimeters.

The informant, wearing a wire, attended a meeting at an off-post house where the dozen fantasized about taking President Trump hostage and compelling him to immediately cease all combat operations in Iran before resigning from office.

Purportedly, the delusional staff sergeant asked his team to watch “The Park is Mine,” a 1985 HBO flick in which a disgruntled Vietnam vet forcibly takes control of Central Park for 24 hours, and “Olympus Has Fallen,” a 2013 American political action thriller featuring terrorists commandeering the White House.

“Not the brightest bunch,” our source said, “thinking watching over-the-top, unrealistic action movies was good preparatory material for raiding the White House.”

On Monday morning, before sunrise, CID closed the net, with agents and MPs moving simultaneously against targets in on-post housing, an off-post apartment, and a car parked near a training area.

Agents recovered maps of the National Mall and White House grounds marked with handwritten annotations, lists of potential entry points, and a small cache of commercially purchased body armor and night-vision devices.

Although the Black Hats hadn’t yet acquired military weapons, searches of the off-post apartments turned up a case of CS grenades, gas masks, personally owned handguns, shotguns, and AR-style rifles, and a U-Haul rental contract.

The arrests occurred without injury to suspects or agents, but when CID breached the staff sergeant’s apartment, he put a pistol to his head, shouted, “Obama forever,” and pulled the trigger.

He had forgotten to chamber a round, and agents disarmed him before he had an opportunity to blow his brains out.

Our source said, “The overwhelming majority of the men and women who serve here uphold the highest standards of loyalty to the Constitution and the lawful chain of command. A small number of individuals chose a different path. That path ends today. We will not tolerate any threat to the institutions we are sworn to protect, whether it originates outside the ranks or within them.”

Nonetheless, Black Hats have blighted the military for some time now.

Real Raw News has often reported on enlisted men and officers going rogue over ideological disparities with the current administration.

Since being appointed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth has terminated the command of hundreds of officers he deemed disloyal, and our sources believe that troops opposing the firings are forming cohesive anti-Trump, anti-Hegseth coalitions among Armed Forces members.

Our source said the White House and the Pentagon are reluctant to publicly acknowledge “the rise of Black Hats” because doing so would undermine public confidence in President Trump and Hegseth’s leadership.

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