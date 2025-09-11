By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

September 11, 2025

No sooner had President Trump confirmed the death of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk than liberal and Democratic social media accounts denounced political violence and offered condolences to Kirk’s widow, Erica.

Even dead presidents such as Bush and Clinton expressed outrage, as did Leftist Governor J.B. Pritzker, all of them saying violence has no place in political discourse.

Who controls the decedents’ social media accounts is unknown, but the outpouring of sympathy was purely theatrical, an illusion aimed at portraying the Democratic Party as the party of peace and compassion.

But behind the scenes, a score of Dems celebrated Kirk’s untimely demise and the assassin who took his life.

As reported numerous times, White Hats at US Army Cyber Command routinely monitor what they call Deep State chatter, voice and digital communications between liberal lawmakers suspected of betraying the United States Constitution and their constituency.

According to an ARCYBER source at Fort Gordon, liberal Senators and House Representatives were cheering the assassination before Kirk’s body was cold.

“I hope they don’t catch him [the assassin],” House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told fellow Squad member Ilhan Omar on a Wednesday night telephone call. “He did us all a favor.”

“One down,” Omar reportedly replied. “People who promote hatred get hatred in return. This is good news. Maybe whoever did this has a list of targets, maybe Ben Shapiro is next.”

“I’m uncorking a bottle of champagne right now,” AOC responded.

According to our sources, the vitriol continued through the night, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries telling Minority Whip Katherine Clark that Kirk got what he deserved.

“We intercepted a call between them. Jeffries—what a bastard—said, ‘I’m not crying one tear for Kirk or his family…he earned that bullet.’ And Clark, a real bitch, told him ‘We can all sleep easier tonight knowing Charlie Kirk is gone. He can’t pollute the minds of young people anymore.’ These are just two of a dozen examples. No one admitted criminality, but man, they showed the hatred in their black hearts,” our source said.