By Randy DeSoto

August 1, 2025

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll announced Wednesday that he directed West Point to rescind its offer for former Biden CISA Director Jen Easterly to become a professor in the school’s Social Sciences Department.

In a memorandum shared on social media, Driscoll wrote, “The United States Military Academy terminates the gratuitous service agreement with Ms. Jen Easterly. She will no longer serve as the Robert F. McDermott Distinguished Chair in the Department of Social Sciences at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.”

Further, “The United States Military Academy will immediately pause non-governmental and outside groups from selecting employees of the Academy, including instructors, professors, teachers, and shaping academic or developmental lectures.”

Finally, Driscoll wrote, “I request that the Chair of the United States Military Academy Board of Visitors, Representative [Steve] Womack, conduct an immediate top-down review of the United States Military Academy’s hiring practices.”

Easterly is a 1990 graduate of West Point and served as the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency from July 2021 to January 2025, according to her LinkedIn page.

West Point Dean Brig. Gen. Shane Reeves celebrated her hiring with a since-deleted Tuesday social media post, writing that the “cybersecurity pioneer returns.”

Pentagon Chief Spokesman Sean Parnell stated regarding the decision to fire Easterly, “We’re not turning cadets into censorship activists. We’re turning them into warriors & leaders.”

In 2022, Rep. Andrew Garbarino, a Republican from New York, wrote Easterly regarding the establishment of the Disinformation Governance Board.

“In accordance with our efforts to protect our democratic institutions, I have serious privacy and civil liberties concerns with this newly proposed board,” he wrote.

The Biden administration ultimately shuttered the proposal under public pressure.

However, in 2023, the Heritage Foundation’s Erin Dwinell reported that “Easterly made some startling comments about her agency controlling the flow of information to the public.”

Her remarks came not long after the Department of Homeland Security disbanded the Disinformation Governance Board, but Dwinell argued that the criminal Biden administration’s push to stop the flow of what it deemed disinformation was continuing.

“‘Protecting … cognitive infrastructure’ is code for thought control.

‘Cognitive infrastructure’ is not on the list of critical infrastructure sectors under the agency’s purview. The real danger is people in leadership at this agency and similar agencies wielding their power and telling us they are in the business of ‘protecting’ Americans from our own opinions and discussions,” Dwinell wrote.

The Washington Times reported in April that Easterly ripped President Donald Trump’s personnel changes in the federal government as “something dark.”

Biden’s top cyber official rips President Trump’s personnel changes as ‘something dark’

“What’s happening now is not a policy disagreement, but something dark: the targeting and removal of nonpartisan public servants and the normalization of loyalty oaths to something other than our Constitution,” Easterly wrote on LinkedIn.

“And if we — who aim to protect critical systems — can’t defend the humans who manage and maintain them, what exactly are we securing?”

The Times noted, “CISA struggled to secure its own systems under Ms. Easterly.

In March, Sen. Charles E. Grassley said CISA had failed to provide Congress basic information about a hack it suffered in January 2024, when cyberattackers breached a tool used by the government to track facilities housing dangerous chemicals.”

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, whom President Trump named to the West Point Board of Visitors in March, replied to Driscoll’s social media post regarding Easterly, writing, “The right decision. I look forward to assisting the BOV Chair, Representative Womack, in this important review.”

Others named to the West Point board of visitors at the time included academy alumni Rep. Wesley Hunt, a Republican from Texas, and Steve Bannon’s daughter, Maureen Bannon, as well as Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia and retired Major Gen. Dan Walrath, Politico reported.

President Trump stacks military academy boards with MAGA loyalists, including Michael Flynn and Charlie Kirk

President Donald Trump on Monday named a raft of close allies, including conservative firebrands and controversial figures from his first administration, to boards overseeing some of the nation’s top military academies.

The appointments came after President Trump last month purged the boards of visitors at the Naval, Army, Air Force and Coast Guard academies as part of his wider push to radically overhaul the military, which he has previously decried as too “woke.”

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social Monday, President Trump said he had appointed former national security adviser Michael Flynn to the United States Military Academy’s board of visitors, along with Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas); Maureen Bannon, a West Point alum and daughter of MAGA firebrand Steve Bannon; Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia; and retired major general Dan Walrath.

Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, served briefly as President Trump’s national security adviser during the president’s first term before he resigned in 2017 after reports surfaced that he obfuscated his discussions with Russian officials to the late traitor-Vice President Mike Pence.

He pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI regarding his contacts with Russia’s ambassador, though President Trump later pardoned him.

“They will make our Country proud,” President Trump wrote. “Congratulations to all!”

The president also named Alabama GOP Senator Tommy Tuberville, founder of conservative network Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk and former deputy national security adviser Dina Powell, among others, to the Air Force’s board of visitors.

President Trump confirmed Montana Sen. Tim Sheehy; former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer; former White House physician Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas); and the president’s body man, Walt Nauta, who was federally indicted alongside the president in the classified documents case, will sit on the Naval Academy’s board of visitors.

Spicer has served on the Naval Academy’s board before but was dismissed by the Biden administration in 2021 and lost a lawsuit challenging the decision.

The charges against Nauta were dropped after President Trump began his second term.

The boards are effectively advisory panels and can weigh in on curriculum, teaching, finances and other matters, with members nominated by Congress and the president.

President Trump’s appointments fit a long-established pattern of rewarding loyalists, and come amid his and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s bid to reform the military, including by issuing executive orders banning transgender service members and eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

BOTTOMLINE

The claim that the "Army Head" forced West Point to rescind the hiring of Jen Easterly, described as a former Biden "disinformation" chief with an "anti-Trump history," stems from a directive by Army Secretary Dan Driscoll on July 30, 2025.

Here's a clear breakdown based on available information:

Jen Easterly, a West Point graduate and former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) under the criminal Biden administration, was announced on July 29, 2025, as the Robert F. McDermott Distinguished Chair in West Point’s Department of Social Sciences.

Within a day, Driscoll issued a memorandum rescinding her appointment, pausing non-governmental groups from selecting academy employees, and ordering a review of West Point’s hiring practices.

The decision followed backlash from far-right activist Laura Loomer, who criticized Easterly on X, alleging she was a "Biden holdover" involved in efforts to "silence Trump supporters" through her role at CISA.

Loomer linked Easterly to the now-defunct Disinformation Governance Board, though Nina Jankowicz, its former head, clarified she never worked with Easterly.

The controversy centers on Easterly’s tenure at CISA, where she oversaw efforts to counter misinformation about elections and COVID-19.

Critics, including House Judiciary Committee Republicans, accused CISA of "censorship" and "surveillance" for flagging misleading online content, claims Easterly denied, stating in October 2024 that allegations against CISA were "riddled with factual inaccuracies."

The Trump administration and its supporters have targeted CISA for allegedly suppressing conservative viewpoints, a narrative amplified by Loomer and others like Evita Duffy-Alfonso, who criticized Easterly’s focus on "cognitive infrastructure" as "thought control."

Easterly has an explicit "anti-Trump history" aside from her public criticism of President Trump’s personnel changes, such as the firing of NSA Director Timothy Haugh and former CISA Director Chris Krebs.

In a January 2025 LinkedIn post, Easterly called these moves "dark" and a "normalization of loyalty oaths" to something other than the Constitution.

The decision reflects broader Trump administration efforts to influence military academy staffing and curricula, as seen in actions like removing diversity-related books from the Naval Academy and canceling a lecture by author Ryan Holiday for criticizing such moves.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell justified Driscoll’s directive, stating on X that West Point aims to train "warriors & leaders," not "censorship activists."

