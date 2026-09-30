By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

September 30, 2026

A US Army platoon commander has been temporarily relieved of duty after reportedly discouraging subordinates from voting in the 2026 midterm election, Real Raw News has learned.

As the investigation is ongoing and the service member, a 2nd lieutenant, has not been formally charged, RRN was asked not to disclose his name or billet.

What we know:

This month, a 2nd Lieutenant and recent West Point graduate serving as a platoon leader at a US military installation advised the platoon—privates, specialists, section sergeants, and the E-6 platoon sergeant—to forego voting because elites had already preordained which candidates would emerge victorious and that voting was a fool’s errand, a palliative to deceive people into believing they have agency over which party controls which branch of the government.

A Pentagon official familiar with the event told RRN that several platoon members informed the unit’s Voting Assistance Officer (VOA) about the lieutenant’s remarks.

All military installations have a VOA, appointed by the battalion commander, to help soldiers and dependents vote and request absentee ballots.

They provide nonpartisan information on voting dates, state election offices, and ballot submission deadlines.

The Unit’s VOA, our source added, brought the issue to the company commander’s attention, and he interviewed several soldiers, including the platoon sergeant, who affirmed the allegations.

He then summoned the lieutenant, who confessed that, in a moment of indiscretion, he had inappropriately shared his deeply held personal beliefs with the platoon.

“The CO deferred to the battalion commander. He decided to relieve the lieutenant of his duties while the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) takes over the investigation,” our source said.

Although the UCMJ has no article criminalizing voter suppression, service members who engage in election interference can be aggressively prosecuted under several existing UCMJ articles, such as Article 92 (failure to obey order or regulation).

Or Article 134, the military’s “catch-all” statute for conduct that prejudices good order and discipline or discredits the Armed Forces.

Specifically, Clause 3 of Article 134 allows the military to absorb and prosecute federal crimes even if they are not listed in the UCMJ.

RRN doesn’t know if the lieutenant has retained counsel.

We’ll keep abreast of this developing story and supply an update ASAP.

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